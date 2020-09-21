Bank shares slide on report of rampant money laundering

The financial sector was hit hard Monday following a report alleging that a number of banks, JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon among them, have continued to profit from illicit dealings with disreputable people and criminal networks despite previous warnings from regulators.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, leaked government documents show that the banks continued moving illicit funds even after being warned of potential criminal prosecutions.

The consortium reported that documents indicate that JPMorgan moved money for people and companies tied to the massive looting of public funds in Malaysia, Venezuela and the Ukraine.

Central bank head: Europe's recovery uncertain, incomplete

FRANKFURT, Germany | The head of the European Central Bank says that the economy is rebounding but that the recovery remains uncertain, incomplete and dependent on containing the virus outbreak.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told a joint meeting of parliamentary deputies from France and Germany on Monday that incoming data suggest a strong economic rebound in the third quarter, that is, July through September. But she added that "the strength of the recovery remains very uncertain, as well as uneven and incomplete."

The ECB is pumping $1.6 trillion in newly printed money into the economy through ongoing bond purchases through the end of next year. That is a large-scaled monetary stimulus aimed at preventing the pandemic from causing turmoil in financial markets.

Founder of GM electric truck partner quits amid allegations

FRANKFURT, Germany | Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola plunged on Monday after the company's founder resigned amid allegations of fraud — just two weeks after signing a $2 billion partnership with General Motors.

The company said late Sunday that Trevor Milton resigned. The departing executive chairman said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.

Key EU states worry South America trade pact may hurt Amazon

BRUSSELS | EU countries remained divided Monday on whether to approve a preliminary free trade deal drafted last year with South American countries because of concerns related to the Amazon deforestation and the respect of European standards.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the 27-nation union's trade ministers in Berlin, the EU's commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, said that "not everyone is aligned on this topic. And we will need definitely to have more discussions between us."

The signatories praised it as a pact that would integrate a market of some 800 million people, remove most tariffs on EU exports, ease border checks, cut red tape, and strengthen political and cultural ties.