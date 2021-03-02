San Francisco leaders cheer reopening as COVID cases drop

SAN FRANCISCO | San Francisco will begin reopening more parts of the economy starting Wednesday, including indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms, an upbeat Mayor London Breed announced as California gave seven counties the go-ahead thanks to declining rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

San Francisco, with a population of 900,000 before the pandemic, has among the lowest case and death rates in the country, with 34,000 cases since the start of the pandemic and 422 deaths.

City fiscal analysts remarked on how residents have stayed at home more so than people in other California cities and even other equally strict Bay Area counties, contributing to good public health but also a sour economy.

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties in the Bay Area join four other counties in moving out from under the state's most restrictive rules, which among other things allows indoor dining rooms and movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity or up to 100 people and gyms and yoga studios to open at 10% capacity.

Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook

NEW YORK | Kohl's reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter, delivering a 30% increase in profits but a 10% drop in sales.

Results handily beat Wall Street estimates. Online sales growth remained strong, up 22% for the latest quarter, and accounted for 42% of net sales.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, company also issued a per-share forecast for the current year whose top range beat analysts' expectations. It also expects solid revenue growth.

The earnings report comes out as Kohl's is fighting back against an investor group's efforts to take control of the department store chain's board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum.

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

BERLIN | Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose slightly in December compared with the same month of 2019, indicating the sharp drop seen due to the pandemic was short-lived.

Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier. The Paris-based intergovernmental agency said a resurgence in economic activity coupled with a lack of clean energy policies mean many countries are now seeing higher emissions than before the coronavirus outbreak.

Scientists have previously calculated that emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming, fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.

Volvo Cars to be fully electric by 2030

Volvo Cars is committed to becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric car market and plans to become a fully electric car company by 2030.

By then, the company intends to only sell fully electric cars and phase out any car in its global portfolio with an internal combustion engine, including hybrids.

Its decision also builds on the expectation that legislation as well as a rapid expansion of accessible high quality charging infrastructure will accelerate consumer acceptance of fully electric cars.