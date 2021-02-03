Service sector operates at highest level in almost two years

WASHINGTON | The services sector, where most Americans work, operated in January at the highest level in almost two years.

Activity climbed to a reading of 58.7% last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a report Wednesday from the Institute for Supply Management, up a full percentage point from 57.7% in February.

Last month's gain came as a surprise to economists who had been looking for a slight decline given that the country was battling a severe resurgence of virus cases in January. Any reading above 50 signals expansion in the services sector.

GSK, CureVac to make COVID-19 vaccines aimed at new variants

LONDON | Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday it will work with a German biopharmaceutical company to develop new vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19 amid concerns that some mutations are making the virus harder to combat.

GSK plans to invest $181 million to support the research of the Tubingen, Germany-based CureVac, which is developing vaccines that use messenger RNA to attack the disease. GSK also said it will help make up to 100 million doses of the company's existing COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year.

The announcement comes as public health officials around the world raise concerns about new virus variants that are more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines.

Sony booming on hit 'Demon Slayer,' headed to record profit

TOKYO | Sony Corp.'s its fiscal third quarter profit jumped 62%, positioning the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant for a record annual profit as its bottom line got a healthy boost from its mega-hit animation film "Demon Slayer."

Tokyo-based Sony reported Wednesday a $3.5 billion profit for the October-December period, up from 229.5 billion yen a year earlier.

Sony's video-games sector thrived as people stuck at home for the coronavirus pandemic turned to such entertainment content.