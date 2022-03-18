How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks rose for a fourth day in a row Friday, closing out their biggest weekly gain since November 2020.
The price of oil remains above $100 a barrel as investors monitor the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.15%.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 51.45 points, or 1.2%, to 4,463.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, 0.8%, to 34,754.93. The Nasdaq rose 279.06 points, or 2%, to 13,893.84.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.12 points, or 1%, to 2,086.14.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 258.81 points, or 6.2%. The Dow is up 1,810.74 points, or 5.5%. The Nasdaq is up 1,050.03 points, or 8.2%. The Russell 2000 is up 106.48 points, or 5.4%.
February home sales fall amid higher mortgage rates
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in February as competition for a near-record low number of properties on the market drove prices higher and rising mortgage rates kept would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Existing home sales fell 7.2% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. That’s less than the roughly 6.1 million sales that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales declined 2.4% from February 2021 as the median home price jumped 15% from last year at this time to $357,300.
The number of homes for sale at the end of February totaled just 870,000. That’s just 2.4% above the record low set in January on data going back to 1999. The inventory of unsold homes was down 15.5% from February 2021.
On average, homes sold in 18 days of hitting the market last month. It was 19 days in January. In a market that’s more evenly balanced between buyers and sellers, homes typically remain on the market 45 days.
A quarter of all homes sold last month were purchased with cash, down from 27% in January, NAR said. A year ago they made up 22% of sales.
Real estate investors accounted for 19% of transactions in February, up from 17% a year ago. First-time buyers, meanwhile, made up only 29% of all homes sold last month.
U.S. sanctions gold dealer, citing illicit Congo origin
KAMPALA, Uganda | A Belgian businessman sanctioned by the U.S. over allegations of illicit gold trade in Congo said Friday the action undermines efforts to improve transparency in a region seeing rising official exports of the mineral.
The U.S. announced sanctions late Thursday targeting Alain Goetz and African Gold Refinery, a Uganda-based company that has been in business since 2014. The company is among several linked to Goetz that are “involved in the illicit movement of gold valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year” from Congo, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
The illicit movement of gold threatens Congo’s peace and stability, it said, charging that more than 90% of Congo’s gold is smuggled to neighboring countries such as Uganda and Rwanda where it’s “then often refined and exported to international markets, particularly the UAE.”
Congo’s expansive eastern provinces have long been wracked by sporadic armed conflict, and monitoring groups assert that control of the minerals trade fuels the violence.
— From AP reports
