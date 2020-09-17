Australia to amend law making Facebook, Google pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia | The author of proposed Australian laws to make Facebook and Google pay for journalism said Thursday his draft legislation will be altered to allay some of the digital giants' concerns, but remain fundamentally unchanged.

Australia's fair trade regulator Rod Sims, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said he would give his final draft of the laws to make Facebook and Google pay Australian media companies for the news content they use by early October.

Facebook has warned it might block Australian news content rather than pay for it.

Banksy loses EU trademark fight with greeting card company

BRUSSELS | Street artist Banksy has lost a legal battle with a a greeting card company along with a European Union trademark for one of his most iconic artworks.

The cancellation division of the EU's intellectual property office said in a ruling this week that Banksy's trademark for "Flower Thrower" was filed in bad faith and declared it "invalid in its entirety."

The decision, which can be appealed, followed a dispute between U.K. greeting card company Full Colour Black Ltd. and the company that authenticates and handles requests dealing with Banksy's work, Pest Control Office Ltd.

2 Spanish banks merge amid tough times for financial sector

LISBON, Portugal | Two of Spain's biggest banks are poised to merge and create the largest lender in the country, with assets of more than $708 billion, bringing the prospect of more job losses amid difficult times for the financial sector.

The boards of CaixaBank and Bankia were due to meet Thursday to iron out the final details of a deal, an official at CaixaBank said.

The announcement of an agreement, which has been in the works for weeks, could be made in coming days to the Madrid stock exchange, the person said.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates change little; 30-year at 2.87%

WASHINGTON | U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week as they hover at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.73% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35% from 2.37% from last week.