Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

PARIS | The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said Wednesday.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report that the world's gross domestic product is projected to decline by 4.5% this year - less than the 6% plunge it had predicted in June.

The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year, the organization said.

Retail sales rise for 4th straight month as growth slows

NEW YORK | Americans kept spending in August, but the pace of that growth is slowing as millions of people who lost jobs have now lost a $600 a week boost in their unemployment checks.

Retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the fourth consecutive month of growth, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, but lower than the 0.9% increase in July. It's also below the 1.1% increase analysts expected.

Much of last month's growth came from spending at restaurants and bars, which are just starting to let people in to eat and drink.

DP World, Israeli firm to bid for Haifa port privatization

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Dubai-based port operator DP World said Wednesday it would partner with an Israeli firm in a bid to take over the country's Haifa port, the largest shipping hub for the nation.

The two firms also will explore creating a direct shipping route from Dubai's massive Jebel Ali port to Eilat, the statement said.

The announcement comes a day after a White House ceremony saw Israel sign deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize relations.

Japan exports fall 15% in August as pandemic pummels trade

MITO, Japan | Japan's trade surplus widened in August as the pandemic pummeled a wide array of industries and sapped consumer demand.

The 15% drop in exports from a year earlier was outpaced by a more than 20% decline in imports, according to preliminary data from the Finance Ministry released Wednesday.

In one rare bright spot, exports to China rose 5%. But both exports and imports with the U.S. fell more than 20%, helping reduce the politically sensitive trade surplus by 20% to $3.5 billion.

Exports in August totaled $49 billion, outpacing $47 billion in imports, leaving a surplus of $2.4 billion. That compared with a 152.2 billion deficit a year earlier.