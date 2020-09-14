China warns US over US-Taiwan economic talks

TAIPEI, Taiwan | China warned the United States on Monday of potential "serious damage" to their relations if it does not withdraw from an upcoming economic meeting with Taiwan that is expected to be attended by a senior American official.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the U.S. at a daily briefing to "stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, so as to avoid serious damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwanese media reported that U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach is planning to visit the island later this week for an economic and commercial dialogue with Taiwan's government.

Delta latest airline to raise funds through loyalty program

NEW YORK | Delta Air Lines will use its frequent flyer program to back up $6.5 billion in funding as the pandemic continues to buffet air travel.

A sharp drop in travel has left the airlines with tens of thousands more employees than they need to operate the vastly reduced number of flights. This spring, the airlines began receiving $25 billion in federal grants and loans to keep workers on their payrolls for six months. With that money ending Sept. 30, the three biggest U.S. carriers are expected to furlough or lay off about 40,000 workers.

Delta is only the latest to leverage its frequent flyer program to raise capital. United Airlines and American Airlines did the same in June.

Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

NEW YORK | Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver health and wellness products close to the retailer's headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said Monday that it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise.

It's the second delivery drone deal for Walmart within a week. It's using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its Walmart stores in North Carolina.

Zipline, founded in 2014, has the world's largest drone delivery network and began operating in late 2016 in Rwanda primarily focusing on-demand delivery of medical supplies. The California company has now delivered more than 200,0000 medical items to thousands of health facilities in numerous countries.

Security company GardaWorld reveals it's trying to buy G4S

LONDON | GardaWorld, the world's largest privately owned security company, said Monday it was making a $3.9 billion offer for G4S, saying its London-based rival has rejected or ignored three previous approaches.

Montreal-based GardaWorld says it decided to publicize its bid of 190 pence a share - a 30% premium to G4S's closing price on Friday - to pressure the firm into talks.

GardaWorld says the company's expertise will help turn around G4S, which has failed to deliver "for shareholders, customers, employees or the public." G4S shares jumped 24% to 180.88 pence in London trading. The stock is still down 46% from its peak in June 2017.

London-based G4S responded by saying the bid "significantly undervalues the company and its prospects.