U.S. drops tax on Canada aluminum, heading off retaliation

WASHINGTON | The Trump administration said Tuesday that it is dropping taxes on Canadian aluminum, easing tensions with a close ally just hours before Canada was prepared to impose retaliatory sanctions.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the U.S. is ending the 10% tariffs a month after imposing them. The U.S. had charged last month that an influx of Canadian aluminum justified the levy.

But the office said Tuesday that shipments of Canadian aluminum are returning to normal levels. It said it could re-impose the tariffs if the imports surged again.

Struggling Kraft Heinz sells dairy brands to Lactalis

Kraft Heinz said Tuesday that it is selling its natural cheese business — including its Cracker Barrel and Breakstone’s brands — to French dairy company Lactalis Group as part of a larger restructuring.

The $3.2 billion sale includes Kraft Heinz production facilities in Tulare, California; Walton, New York; and Wausau, Wisconsin. About 750 employees at those plants will transfer to Lactalis Group.

Kraft Heinz, however, will keep its Philadelphia cream cheese brand, Kraft singles and the Velveeta and Cheez Whiz brands. It’s also retaining its macaroni and cheese business.

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

SEATTLE | William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer's disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

Kohl's to cut 15% of office jobs due to virus-related slump

NEW YORK | Kohl's, whose sales have been hurt by the pandemic, said Tuesday that it will cut 15% of its office workers to save money.

The company declined to say how many people will lose their jobs. The layoffs will be at its headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, as well as offices in New York and Milpitas, California.

In recent months, other major retailers including Levi's and Victoria's Secret owner L Brands have also announced job cuts for corporate staff.

