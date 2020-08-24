Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. | The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

From the city of Sturgis, which is conducting mass testing for its roughly 7,000 residents, to health departments in at least six states, health officials are trying to track outbreaks from the 10-day rally which ended on Aug. 16. They face the task of tracking an invisible virus that spread among bar-hoppers and rallygoers, who then traveled to over half of the counties in the United States.

An analysis of anonymous cell phone data from Camber Systems, a firm that aggregates cell phone activity for health researchers, found that 61% of all the counties in the U.S. have been visited by someone who attended Sturgis, creating a travel hub that was comparable to a major U.S. city.

SC economists face COVID-19 unknown to craft budget estimate

COLUMBIA, S.C. | The board in South Carolina that predicts how much the state will collect in taxes and fees so lawmakers can know how much they can spend wants to be as conservative as possible without hampering government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Economic Advisors met Monday to get a briefing from economists and advice from leading health and businesses leaders. They will meet again in one week to predict revenues for the 2020-2021 budget year that started July 1.

Typically, that final prediction takes place roughly in May so lawmakers can finish their spending plan before the budget year starts. But the pandemic led the state to delay tax deadlines to mid-July so officials did not know how much money the state received in the 2019-2020 budget year.

Montana high court sides with solar developers in lawsuit

HELENA, Mont. | The Montana Supreme Court on Monday sided with solar power developers and environmentalists who had accused regulators and the state's largest utility of trying to kill renewable energy projects.

Justices in a 4-3 opinion upheld a lower court ruling from last year that said members of the Montana Public Service Commission knew their actions would hinder solar development when they suspended a federal law requiring companies to buy power from alternative energy sources.

The commission set rates for NothWestern Energy in 2017 that would-be solar developers said would hurt the economic feasibility of small solar projects by limiting the length of contracts, lowering rates and ignoring greenhouse gas emission reductions from solar.

Ex-Vegas tourism chief takes plea deal in misconduct case

LAS VEGAS | The former chief executive of Las Vegas’ publicly funded tourism authority avoided felony charges Monday, pleading no contest to a misdemeanor and paying a $1,000 fine to end involvement in a case alleging agency misuse of tens of thousands of dollars in airline travel gift cards.

Rossi Ralenkotter’s attorney, Tony Sgro, said outside court he felt his client was treated exceptionally harshly by prosecutors despite cooperating with investigators and agreeing last week to pay about $24,000 in ethics fines for using his position to enrich himself.

“He spent the better part of 50 years creating the robust Las Vegas economy we all enjoy,” Sgro said. “This is a case that should never have been brought.”

District Attorney Steve Wolfson characterized the plea agreement as “fairly typical ... in this type of case.”

Rate hike, storm lead to calls to break up Eversource

HARTFORD, Conn. | Connecticut regulators heard calls Monday to break up the state's largest electric utility in the wake of large rate increases and lengthy delays in restoring power following Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority held a day-long hearing by videoconference on Eversource Energy's rate hikes that went into effect on July 1, which led to the doubling of some customers bills. Those hikes were followed by the Aug. 4 storm that knocked out power to about 1 million homes and businesses and left many customers in the dark for more than a week.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, urged PURA to consider several actions including breaking up Eversource and creating a publicly owned state-based utility. He also urged regulators to roll back the rate increase, issue refunds for customers who suffered losses during the tropical storm and eliminate guaranteed profits for the company.

- From AP reports