Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

NEW YORK | President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested Thursday on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall, making him the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime.

The organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group portrayed themselves as eager to help the president build a “big beautiful” barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, as he promised during the 2016 campaign. They raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100% of the money would be used for the project.

But according to the criminal charges unsealed Thursday, much of the money never made it to the wall. Instead, it was used to line the pockets of group members, including Bannon, who served in Trump's White House and worked for his campaign. He allegedly took over $1 million, using some to secretly pay co-defendant Brian Kolfage, the founder of the project, and to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses.

Appeals court gives reprieve to Uber, Lyft in California

BERKELEY, Calif. | An appeals court has allowed ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California in a decision that will give the two companies a few more months to protect their business models in a key market.

The stay pauses a lower-court ruling that was scheduled to take effect at midnight on Friday and would have forced Uber and Lyft to treat all their drivers as employees — a change the companies said would be impossible to accomplish overnight and would have saddled them with a financial burden that would be difficult for them to shoulder while they are still struggling to turn a profit.

Oklahoma men indicted in scheme to defraud mineral owners

OKLAHOMA CITY | A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City has indicted three men, accusing them of scheming to defraud mineral owners out of at least $1.7 million in royalty payments, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Casey Jobe, 37, of Edmond, and Anthony Hilbers, 38, and Brandon Colbert, 39, both of Oklahoma City, all were alleged to have participated in the scheme. They're facing charges that include conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Mariner East fined again as another spill fouls state park

HARRISBURG, Pa. | A Texas pipeline company that has been heavily penalized in Pennsylvania has been fined another $355,000 for polluting waterways in eight counties during construction of a pipeline to carry natural gas liquids, state environmental officials announced Thursday.

The Department of Environmental Protection said a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP discharged drilling wastewater into creeks, wetlands and tributaries in Berks, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Delaware, Lebanon, Washington and Westmoreland counties between August 2018 and April 2019.

