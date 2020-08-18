$1B in revenue expected from New Mexico's state trust lands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | New Mexico is on track to have another banner year as a result of oil and gas drilling and other activities on state trust lands, officials with the State Land Office said Tuesday.

The land management agency expects revenue for the recent fiscal year to top $1 billion. Back-to-back billion-dollar years are breaking revenue records despite the bottoming out of the oil industry earlier this year, the call for some wells to be temporarily shut down and continued economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

But officials warned that based on unpredictable prices and a decrease in production, the 2021 fiscal year is expected to have a different outcome and the agency plans to prioritize renewable energy projects, economic development opportunities and outdoor recreation partnerships as a way to diversify revenues from state trust lands.

Californians saving energy, power operators eye thermostat

SAN FRANCISCO | California’s power grid operator praised residents and businesses for astonishing conservation efforts that kept the power on Monday night but warned the state will need a repeat to overcome another large energy gap Tuesday.

Steve Berberich, president and CEO of the California Independent System Operator, said operators were stunned by the “dramatic flattening" of consumption at 3 p.m. Monday after his office warned that as many as 3.3 million homes and businesses would be affected by rotating, two-hour outages. The order never was issued and the warning was canceled.

Rule allowing LNG rail shipments in US challenged in court

HARRISBURG, Pa. | A coalition of six environmental advocacy groups asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block a new Trump administration rule to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, a new front in the movement of energy products backed by both the natural gas and rail freight industries.

The groups will argue in court that, among other things, the administration did not adequately study the new rule to ensure that the activity it is authorizing is safe for workers, communities and the environment, said Jordan Luebkemann, a lawyer for Earthjustice, which is representing the groups court.

West Virginia AG sues Walmart, CVS over opioid pill flood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. | West Virginia's attorney general sued Walmart and drugstore chain CVS on Tuesday, saying they failed to monitor and report suspicious orders of prescription painkillers to their retail pharmacies in a state ravaged by the opioid epidemic.

Patrick Morrisey's lawsuits allege violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and conduct that caused a public nuisance.

Morrisey said Walmart and CVS each were among the state’s top 10 opioid distributors from 2006 to 2014. West Virginia by far leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.

- From AP reports