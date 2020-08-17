Connecticut might make utilities pay customers for outages

HARTFORD, Conn. | Legislation being drafted in Connecticut would force utility companies to pay consumers for spoiled food and lost medicine following lengthy power outages.

The move comes after more than 1 million state homes and businesses were left in the dark for days earlier this month following Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Democrat and Republican leaders of the Legislature's Energy & Technology Committee said they are working on a bipartisan package that would hold Eversource and United Illuminating responsible for poor planning and an inadequate storm response.

Google says Australians could lose free search services

CANBERRA, Australia | Google warned on Monday that the Australian government’s plan to make digital giants pay for news content threatens users’ free services in Australia and could result in their data being given to media organizations.

The U.S.-based company's warning, contained in what it called an “open letter to Australians,” comes a week before public consultations close on draft laws that would make both Google and Facebook pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies.

“A proposed law ... would force us to provide you with a dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube, could lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses, and would put the free services you use at risk in Australia,” Google Australia and New Zealand managing director Mel Silva wrote.

Japanese economy shrinks by record 27.8% amid pandemic

TOKYO | The Japanese economy contracted at an annualized rate of 27.8% in the second quarter, as the world's third-largest economy was devastated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, a government report showed on Monday.

The third straight quarterly contraction marked the biggest fall since 1980, when comparable data became available.

The reading was almost in line with the 26.6% contraction forecast by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

The center expected the economy to bounce back in the July-to-September period with annualized growth of 13.6%.

As protections expire, Vegas faces potential eviction crisis

LAS VEGAS | Las Vegas is facing a potential evictions crisis as residents struggle to make rent amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent study.

Job losses, a high number of renters, the lifting of the state eviction freeze and the recent expiration of federal unemployment benefits combine for a potential crisis in the city, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Las Vegas research group Guinn Center and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Denver have estimated 249,700 people in Clark County, or more than 10% of its population, are at risk of eviction starting next month.