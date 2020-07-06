Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. | A judge on Monday ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil — handing a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivering a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses.

In a 24-page order, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption" that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer plans to ask a court to halt the order and will seek an expedited appeal, spokeswoman Vicki Granado said.

Court overturns order to have GM, Fiat Chrysler chiefs meet

DETROIT | An appeals court on Monday said the CEOs of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler don't have to meet to settle a lawsuit between the two automakers.

The court overturned an extraordinary decision by a federal judge in Detroit who had ordered GM's Mary Barra and FCA's Mike Manley to get together and settle a dispute over FCA's alleged role in corruption by union leaders.

The appeals court said U.S. District Judge Paul Borman abused his discretion by singling out Barra and Manley and setting other conditions.

Company that flew Kobe Bryant's helicopter gets federal help

The operator of the helicopter that crashed, killing former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others, received between $150,000 and $350,000 from taxpayers under a program to help small businesses hurt by the virus pandemic.

Island Express Helicopters Inc. of Long Beach, California, was approved for the funds to help preserve 20 jobs, according to government records. The Treasury Department on Monday identified companies that received at least $150,000 in help for small businesses.

The Treasury Department had previously disclosed that Island Express was expected to receive about $600,000 in virus relief set aside for passenger airlines. It was not clear whether there was any overlap in the amounts reported by the government.

Skepticism, encouragement as Wyoming weighs $1B land deal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Top Wyoming officials heard both skepticism and encouragement Monday as they discussed a proposal to bid on a Connecticut-sized area of private land and mineral rights spanning three states.

The State Loan and Investment Board made up of Gov. Mark Gordon and the other four statewide elected officials faces a Wednesday deadline to bid on Houston-based Occidental Petroleum’s holdings along a wide stretch of the former Transcontinental Railroad route in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.

After four hours of discussion and public comment, board members meeting by videoconference convened in executive session for further talks. They didn’t reconvene in public by deadline.

