Appeals court pauses lawsuit over Trump hotel profits

RICHMOND, Va. | Financial records related to President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel can be kept on hold, a federal appeals court said Thursday, while Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in a lawsuit that accuses him of illegally profiting off the presidency.

The ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond means the records sought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia will likely not be released until after the November election.

The two jurisdictions filed a lawsuit in 2017, alleging that Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

Several worker advocacy organizations have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint filed Wednesday alleges the companies adopted polices that violate a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from racial discrimination by recipients of federal financial assistance.

NYC to reopen zoos and aquarium, cancels street gatherings

NEW YORK | The Bronx Zoo and New York City's aquarium are set to reopen this month, but New York City is canceling street fairs, outdoor concerts, parades and other big events through September as local officials try to keep city blocks open for restaurants and the public.

Large outdoor gatherings have been officially banned in New York since the spring, though thousands have taken to city streets to protest against police brutality. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the city’s ban will exempt “demonstrations, religious events and press conferences.”

$218K in death of worker hit by wood in jammed machine

SELMA, Ala. | An Alabama lumber and flooring company has been fined $218,000 in the death of a worker hit by wood while trying to clear a jammed machine on Jan. 14.

Miller & Co. Inc. failed to protect the worker at its plant in Selma, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday in a news release.

Specifically, it said, the company failed to ensure that the machine, called a side matcher, could not start up during maintenance or to teach employees how to make sure that didn't happen. It also cited Miller & Co. for failing to ensure machines were properly guarded.

- From AP reports