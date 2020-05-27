Agency says cleanup complete in Montana Superfund site unit

KALISPELL, Mont. | The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the completion of all required cleanup activities within a unit of a Montana Superfund site.

The federal agency removed a portion of an asbestos-contaminated mining operation in Libby from its National Priorities List, The Flathead Beacon reported Tuesday.

Hundreds of people died and thousands became ill during more than six decades of exposure to asbestos from the former W.R. Grace and Co. vermiculite mine in Northwest Montana. Workers mined asbestos-laced ore and carried the dust home on their clothes.

Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, under plans approved Wednesday by a city task force.

The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.

Nevada casinos start luring customers after opening date set

LAS VEGAS | Casinos from Lake Tahoe to Laughlin started announcing plans Wednesday to lure back customers beginning June 4, with one downtown Las Vegas hotel owner buying more than 1,000 one-way airline tickets to boost interest around the country.

The promotions began the morning after Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the casino shut-down order he imposed in mid-March to prevent people from spreading the coronavirus.

“It’s on us,” Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Circa Sports said in a 30-second video about his airline ticket giveaway that doesn't require bookings at his properties. “Las Vegas needs you.”

Twitter fact-checks Trump; he threatens new regs or shutdown

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump, the historically prolific tweeter of political barbs and blasts, threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering on Wednesday after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned to his Twitter account – where else?— to tweet his threats.

The president can’t unilaterally regulate or close the companies, and any effort would likely require action by Congress. His administration has shelved a proposed executive order empowering the Federal Communications Commission to regulate technology companies, citing concerns it wouldn't pass legal muster. But that didn't stop Trump from angrily issuing strong warnings.

