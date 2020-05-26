Most Medicare enrollees could get insulin for $35 a month

WASHINGTON | Many Medicare recipients could pay less for insulin next year under a deal President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in a pivot to pocketbook issues important in November's election.

The deal comes as Trump tries to woo older voters critical to his reelection prospects.

Medicare recipients who pick a drug plan offering the new insulin benefit would pay a maximum of $35 a month starting next year, a savings estimated at $446 annually. Fluctuating cost-sharing amounts that are common now would be replaced by a manageable sum.

Virgin Orbit analyzing data to find cause of rocket failure

LOS ANGELES | Virgin Orbit engineers were analyzing data Tuesday to find out what caused the maiden flight of its air-launched satellite booster to fail.

The problem occurred soon after the LauncherOne rocket was released Monday from a Boeing 747 jetliner off the Southern California coast and its first stage motor ignited.

The launch was not terminated by the autonomous flight safety system, which would have been triggered if the rocket left its flight corridor, said Kendall Russell, Virgin Orbit’s spokesman.

Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks

ORLANDO, Fla. | Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shuttered along with Florida's other theme parks since mid-March because of the new coronavirus.

Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. If Demings signs off on them, the plans will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.

In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

France deploys $8.8 billion to rescue ailing car industry

PARIS | France’s government is injecting more than $8.8 billion to save the country’s car industry from huge losses wrought by virus lockdowns, and wants to use the crisis to make France the No. 1 producer of electric vehicles in Europe.

Starting next week, consumers can get up to 12,000 euros from the government for buying an electric car under the “historic” plan unveiled Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Field hospital suspends admissions; New COVID-19 cases fall

BOSTON | In another sign of progress in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus in Massachsuetts, a field hospital set up inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is suspending the admission of new patients.

The field hospital, dubbed “Boston Hope,” was one a handful of temporary emergency facilities created around the state to help hospitals cope with an expected influx of COVID-19 patients.

- From AP reports