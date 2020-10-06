Trump administration to sharply limit skilled-worker visas

WASHINGTON | The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas for skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules for what's known as the H1-B program will restrict who can obtain a work visa and will impose additional salary requirements on companies seeking to hire foreign workers.

Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said about one-third of the people who have applied for H1-B visas in recent years would be denied under the new rules, which also will include limits on the number of specialty occupations available under the program.

Democrats call for Congress to rein in, break up Big Tech

WASHINGTON | Democratic lawmakers are calling for Congress to rein in Big Tech, possibly forcing Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business and imposing new uniformity on the terms they offer users.

The proposals in a report issued Tuesday follow an investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel into the companies' market dominance.

Those kinds of forced breakups through a legislative overhaul would be a radical step for Congress to take toward a powerful industry. The tech giants for decades have enjoyed light-touch regulation and star status in Washington, but have come under intensifying scrutiny and derision over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.

Michigan health chief cites 'broad' authority, issues rules

LANSING, Mich. | Michigan's health chief said Tuesday he has “broad” legal authority to curb the coronavirus, as he issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections.

Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, reinstated rules for nursing homes and other congregate-care settings. He also told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. A school must post it on its website within 24 hours of being notified.

Regulators may take action against GE over faulty accounting

NEW YORK | Federal regulators may take action against General Electric for possible violations of securities laws, the company said Tuesday, signaling a new phase in ongoing federal investigations into the company's accounting practices.

In a federal filing, GE revealed it received a notice Sept. 30 that said staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission may recommend that the commission bring a civil injunctive action for possible violations of securities laws.

The issues relate to GE’s troubled Capital business and include possible problems with disclosures about its insurance operations and premium deficiency testing.

- From AP reports