The St. Joseph School District has released a schedule of student transportation routes to be serviced, as in years past, by the Apple Bus Co. of Cleveland, Missouri.

The transportation section of the district's website delineates the routes that serve each school and what times students will be picked up from each designated bus stop along each route. The routes can be viewed here: https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/departments/student_services/transportation

The filings also contain standard references to the student conduct and school board policies that apply on board the bus. Bus drivers are instructed to inform the principal of the school they serve in the event of rider misconduct; penalties can include suspension of bus-riding privileges.

In addition to these rules, students will be required to wear face coverings on board the bus and will be seated at two-to-a-row rather than the normal three. Buses will be sanitized after each route is complete, and fumigated twice per month with chemicals designed to make touch surfaces inhospitable to COVID-19 viroids.