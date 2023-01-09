Concept Burnout Syndrome. Business Woman feels uncomfortable working. Which is caused by stress, accumulated from unsuccessful work And less resting body. Consult a specialist psychiatrist.

This photo shows a woman feeling overwhelmed by stress at her job. 

 Getty Images

Burnout is a silent epidemic affecting a vast majority of Americans. 94% of people surveyed reported experiencing burnout at some point, according to a recent Within Health study, while 43% said they felt burnt out at that moment.

What is causing this widespread fatigue? What is the solution?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.