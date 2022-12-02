east buch lede

It’s almost deja vu for East Buchanan going into Saturday’s Class 1 state championship game against Adrian.

“We’re playing a team with the same colors, we’re gonna be on the same visitors sidelines, the same locker room, same weather we’re dealing with. Everything is kind of lining up the same. I hope the result's the same, but we’re gonna have to go out and play,” East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said.

