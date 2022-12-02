It’s almost deja vu for East Buchanan going into Saturday’s Class 1 state championship game against Adrian.
“We’re playing a team with the same colors, we’re gonna be on the same visitors sidelines, the same locker room, same weather we’re dealing with. Everything is kind of lining up the same. I hope the result's the same, but we’re gonna have to go out and play,” East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said.
The Bulldogs are on the verge of a possible second-consecutive state championship, putting them in rare company if they are to accomplish the feat.
Junior running back Trevor Klein has been the main catalyst for the Bulldogs as they’ve bulldozed through the regular season and state playoffs up to this point.
The former all-state selection a season ago played an integral part in East Buchanan capturing a state championship during his sophomore campaign, but the expectations as defending champions have made this particular run feel different for Klein.
“It feels amazing. Obviously it's a little less not fun. It feels a little less exciting this year because we did it last year,” Klein said. “It was kind of, we should've been here.”
The Bulldogs had to replace several players at key positions from their first place team a year ago, including at the quarterback position.
Junior Gage Busby was sprung into the position left by senior Connor Musser, and Busby has taken over the job with poise and leadership.
The Bulldogs' margin of victory in the playoffs has been by an average of almost 33 points. Being put in a position on a team that accomplished so much in 2021 wasn’t easy, but Busby says in order to continue the success, they had the past be the past.
“Our mentality going into this year was we have to forget what we did last year because that was last year. We just gotta start new,” Busby said. “We have to play every team as if it's the state championship just to make it back. We knew that the teams that we've played could beat us and we knew that we could beat them and we just go out and play football.”
The margin of victory has not only been a testament to the productive offense but a testament to the stout defense as well, which has allowed less than 10 points per game to its opponents this season.
“I don't know if I've seen a defense in Class 1 quite as dominant as what those young men have been able to do,” Ritter said.
East Buchanan’s defense will be heavily tested Saturday at 3 p.m. when they face an Adrian team that operates out of I-formation. The Bulldogs could become the first team to repeat as Class 1 champions since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.