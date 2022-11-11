Class 1 District 8 Championship | No. 1 East Buchanan 21, No. 2 Mid Buchanan 0 Bulldogs claim second straight district title with win over rival Dragons By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein celebrates with his teammates after scoring a 25-yard receiving touchdown during Friday’s district championship game versus Mid-Buchanan. Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The defending state champion East Buchanan Bulldogs continued their march toward a second-straight title after defeating Mid-Buchanan 21-0 to secure their second-consecutive district championship.Friday marked the fourth-consecutive game the Bulldogs didn’t allow a single point against their opponent. The Class 1 District 8 Championship was relatively low scoring in the first half.East Buchanan junior Trevor Klein was the lone player to score in the first 24 minutes when junior quarterback Gage Busby connected with Klein on a shallow cross for a 25-yard touchdown.East Buchanan would go up 7-0 after that score midway through the first quarter and would take the same lead into halftime.The defense showed up for both teams as the Dragons and Bulldogs each had a takeaway in the first half. Both takeaways were fumble recoveries.Both programs have a long history of postseason matchups. Friday marked the seventh time in a row these two teams met in the district playoffs.East Buchanan’s win on Friday was the fourth win in those seven meetings against the Dragons.The Bulldogs will move onto the quarterfinals of the state tournament and will play Gallatin/Tri-County next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Gallatin for a chance to move on to the semifinals. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Championship East Buchanan Sport American Football District Bulldog Win Gallatin Trevor Klein Buchanan Champion Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Local News Rivals face off in district championship matchups +2 Education Mid-Buch students heading to Big Apple Government Construction almost finished on Corby Pond's floating docks Government Luetkemeyer chosen to lead GOP caucus in state Senate More Local News → 0:51 Cold & Dry Friday 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
