Trevor Klein

East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein celebrates with his teammates after scoring a 25-yard receiving touchdown during Friday’s district championship game versus Mid-Buchanan.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

The defending state champion East Buchanan Bulldogs continued their march toward a second-straight title after defeating Mid-Buchanan 21-0 to secure their second-consecutive district championship.

Friday marked the fourth-consecutive game the Bulldogs didn’t allow a single point against their opponent. The Class 1 District 8 Championship was relatively low scoring in the first half.

