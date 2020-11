While more people turned out to vote in 2020, the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot was slightly lower compared to 2016.

In the last general election, Buchanan County had 52,059 voters registered and 36,230 ballots were cast. That's a turnout rate of 69.59%.

In 2020, there were 53,303 registered voters and 36,950 ballots were cast. That is a turnout rate of 69.3%.