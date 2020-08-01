Name: Bill Puett

Party: Republican

Background: Currently serving as the Buchanan County sheriff.

Platform: Puett aims to build on his 30 years of experience in the sheriff's department while expanding current programs and maintaining a professional relationship with other local officeholders.

Name: Keith Dudley

Party: Republican

Background: Currently a sergeant with the St. Joseph Police Department.

Platform: Dudley wants to hire more deputies to patrol the city limits of St. Joseph, improve relations with other law reinforcement agencies and bring an outside perspective to revitalize the department.

Matt Hoffmann can be reached at matt.hoffmann@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NpNowHoffmann.