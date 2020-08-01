Name: Bill Puett
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serving as the Buchanan County sheriff.
Platform: Puett aims to build on his 30 years of experience in the sheriff's department while expanding current programs and maintaining a professional relationship with other local officeholders.
Name: Keith Dudley
Party: Republican
Background: Currently a sergeant with the St. Joseph Police Department.
Platform: Dudley wants to hire more deputies to patrol the city limits of St. Joseph, improve relations with other law reinforcement agencies and bring an outside perspective to revitalize the department.