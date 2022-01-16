With the Feb. 8 St. Joseph city primary election less than a month away, Buchanan County residents who cannot vote in person can still vote absentee.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said that absentee voting began on Dec. 28 and runs until 5 p.m. on Feb. 7, the day before the election.
“(Voting absentee) means people that are going to be out of town can come in and vote in person absentee before they leave town,” Baack-Garvey said. “Or, if you have an illness or a disability, you can request a ballot to be mailed to your home. If you’re going to be in the hospital, we can even send it to that location, as well.”
“The main purpose of absentee voting ... is to make sure you can still vote even though you’re not going to be here on election day,” she said.
Baack-Garvey also said another way to vote absentee is to possibly have a family member come in and request a ballot be mailed to them through that family member.
Baack-Garvey said that voters have to have a signed absentee ballot request to vote absentee.
In the city of St. Joseph, Baack-Garvey said there are about 650 people on the permanent list for absentee voting. Those voters have a request mailed out to them automatically before each election.
“The absentee turnout is always really good because we mail them. We provide a postage-paid envelope for those voters, as well,” she said. “So, all they have to do is look in the mail, sign the request and then they get to vote — pretty handy.”
Referring to the upcoming election, Baack-Garvey said voter turnout in February is hard to predict even without factoring in COVID-19.
“We don’t know what the weather is going to do,” she said. “One year, we had a blizzard. So, that really affects turnout, you know.”
