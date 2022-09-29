Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

 In this 2021 photo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, left, gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game in Tampa, Florida. 

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled.

The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.

