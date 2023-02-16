Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in 2019 in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

