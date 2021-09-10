Pittsburgh at Buffalo
The other power in the AFC seems to be the Bills. If they keep protecting Josh Allen the way they have previously against the Steelers, they could be in business Sunday. The Steelers have topped the NFL in sacks each of the last four seasons but have gotten to Allen just twice in two meetings.
Pittsburgh opens on the road for the seventh straight season, having gone 3-2-1 in the past six. The Bills are 3-1 in season openers under coach Sean McDermott.
Green Bay vs. New Orleans
Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina forced the Saints to play all their games away from New Orleans, they host the Packers at the Jaguars’ home because of damage to the Big Easy from Hurricane Ida.
Seattle at Indianapolis
If new QB Carson Wentz is recovered from a variety of setbacks, he’ll make his Colts debut. But it’s the Indianapolis defense that could decide this game.
L.A. Chargers
at Washington
Last season’s top rookies, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington edge defender Chase Young, will face off. That’s a pretty juicy angle for a game in which Brandon Staley debuts as LA coach and Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at quarterback for his 32nd pro team. Well, his ninth. Chicago at L.A Rams
Rams coach Sean McVay certainly seems to be enjoying the addition of veteran Matthew Stafford as his quarterback as they prepare for a primetime matchup with the Bears.
N.Y Jets at Carolina
While there’s more to this matchup than former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold facing them, and the rookie who has replaced him, Zach Wilson, getting his NFL indoctrination, those seem the best reasons to pay attention.
Miami at New England
Whichever of these teams, if either, becomes a challenge to the AFC East, the Bills, it needs to win this one. With the focus on the two most recent Alabama quarterbacks, New England rookie Mac Jones and Miami’s second-year player Tua Tagovailoa, the real key probably lies on the other side of the ball.
Minnesota at Cincinnati
Cincinnati needs to find out how fit QB Joe Burrow is following his knee surgery that cost him the second half of the 2020 schedule. He played all of one series in preseason.
San Francisco
at Detroit
Let’s not forget that less than two years ago, the 49ers were leading the Super Bowl in the fourth quarter. They were the team most impacted by injuries in 2020 and fell to the bottom of the tough NFC West.
Arizona at Tennessee
2020 Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry’s quest for the NFL rushing record held by Eric Dickerson begins against a defense that added J.J. Watt.
Denver at N.Y. Giants
There’s plenty of enthusiasm in Denver with Von Miller returning from injury to bolster a pretty good defense. The Broncos also have a solid corps of receivers for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater, and their early schedule has the Giants, Jaguars and Jets.
Philadelphia
at Atlanta
One of two matchups with first-year head coaches, the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and the Falcons’ Arthur Smith. Neither had held the top job at any level of their coaching careers.
Jacksonville
at Houston
Two other new head men, with entirely different resumes. Urban Meyer, a huge success on the college level despite his wanderlust, is rebuilding the Jaguars, starting with top overall draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence.
