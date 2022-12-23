Missouri Illinois Basketball

Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge heads to the basket as Illinois’ Sencire Harris defends during the second half of a game on Thursday in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night.

Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois.

