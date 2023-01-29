Iowa St Missouri Basketball

Iowa State's Osun Osunniyi, left, and Missouri's Kobe Brown, right reach for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

“To have a quad one win in January is very important,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “I think that’s a two, a possible one-seed team. For us to have that quad one victory is very important, not only on Selection Sunday, but just for us in our growth to recognize who we are and also the confidence that we have in one another.”

