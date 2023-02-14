Missouri Auburn Basketball

Missouri guard Kobe Brown slam dunks the ball during the first half of a game against Auburn on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

 Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome scored 20 points, K.D. Johnson had 14 of his 15 in the first half and Auburn blitzed Missouri 89-56 on Tuesday night.

In what Auburn coach Bruce Pearl called “a must-win for us,” before the game, his Tigers led by 17 after seven minutes, 27 at halftime and 37 less than seven minutes into the second half in handing the visiting Tigers their worst loss of the season.

