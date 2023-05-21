PGA Championship Golf

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — All those injuries that made Brooks Koepka wonder if he was still among golf's elite were put to rest Sunday at Oak Hill when he beat the strongest field of the year and won the PGA Championship for his fifth major title.

Determined as ever to restore his reputation as the player to beat in the majors, Koepka ran off three quick birdies early, never lost the lead amid a gritty fight from Viktor Hovland and closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory.

