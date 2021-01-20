Brioche Cafe & Bakery to operate under new ownership

Brioche Cafe & Bakery remains temporarily closed while the restaurant is undergoing a new ownership transition.

Brioche was supposed to open its doors to the public today after a multi-week R&R hiatus. A Facebook announcement posted Tuesday said new ownership is effective immediately and is going through a training process to learn all the recipes and items customers are familiar with.

Brioche was formerly owned by restauranteur Vincent Daunay. News-Press NOW was unable to confirm the new ownership of the cafe Tuesday.

A sign on Brioche’s door said the plan is to re-open on March 1.

Staff at businesses located Downtown near Brioche said they are relieved the restaurant will reopen rather than closing down for good.

“Well, we’re happy that it’s still going to be open,” said Jim Wallerstedt of Mod Podge Boutique. “Any time that there’s an empty space and somebody fills that space, we’re happy that happens.”

Dottie Douglas is the owner and nail technician at Polished & Pampered Salon and Day Spa. She and other stylists who work for the salon would make frequent trips to Brioche for breakfast and lunch.

“I think for our street here at North Seventh it’s a good thing. All these buildings are now filled with businesses. Having businesses in place encourages people to come down, and that’s what we want,” Douglas said.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted a “food mob” at Brioche back in November where the agency provided $250 for customers to eat at no charge as part of a pandemic relief effort.

“I think the pandemic’s been very hard for a lot of small businesses. At this point, I think we all have to do what we need to do for our families to survive,” Douglas said. “It is hard to say goodbye to people that you’ve been neighbors with for so long.”