Bringing home the Lombardi Trophy News-Press NOW Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. David J. Phillip Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are talking with the media following their victory. See More Local Videos 3:55 VIDEO: Mahomes takes it one playa t a time Updated 54 min ago 1:53 VIDEO: St. Joe sees benefits from EPA changes Updated 52 min ago 1:08 VIDEO: What's on Andy Reid's mind? Cheese burgers Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save