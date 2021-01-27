Placeholder police sirens

A 35-year-old woman died after being shot at an intersection Wednesday morning in Polo, Missouri, according to a press release from Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was discovered with a gunshot wound and transported by Caldwell County Ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reportedly saw a man with a gun run into a wooded area after the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A "lengthy" manhunt resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, who was found east of Polo and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The search included assistance from Tri-County Regional SWAT Team, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Highway Patrol, Polo Police Department, and Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.