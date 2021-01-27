A 35-year-old woman died after being shot at an intersection Wednesday morning in Polo, Missouri, according to a press release from Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was discovered with a gunshot wound and transported by Caldwell County Ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reportedly saw a man with a gun run into a wooded area after the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A "lengthy" manhunt resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, who was found east of Polo and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The search included assistance from Tri-County Regional SWAT Team, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Highway Patrol, Polo Police Department, and Clinton County Sheriff's Office.