Seahawks to put Wilson on injured reserve; Carson out again
RENTON, Wash. | The Seattle Seahawks will place quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve and are considering a similar move with running back Chris Carson after ruling him out of Sunday's game at Pittsburgh due to a lingering neck issue.
Pete Carroll said Friday that Wilson will go on IR as he recovers from surgery on his right middle finger. That will keep Wilson sidelined until at least Nov. 14, when Seattle returns from its bye week with a game at Green Bay.
Former Kansas football coach Beaty withdrawn from NCAA case
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Former Kansas football coach David Beaty is no longer part of an NCAA infractions case against the school, according to the independent agency investigating the case.
Marc Quigley of the Independent Accountability Review Process' Complex Case Unit notified Beaty last week that investigators had decided to withdraw the allegation against Beaty and he was "no longer identified" as being involved in the case against Kansas, The Kansas City Star reported.
Beaty hasn't worked in football since he was fired by Kansas in 2018 and the subsequent NCAA investigation. During a news conference on Thursday, he said he plans to get back on the sidelines now that the allegations are behind him.
Beaty was cited in the NCAA's notice of allegations sent to Kansas in September 2019 as the school self-reported violations involving claims that former video coordinator Jeff Love instructed players during Beaty's tenure. That would violate the NCAA's prohibition against non-coaching staff members instructing players.
Right on Cue: NBA finds high-tech option for virus testing
The NBA has partnered with a company called Cue Health, which is providing the league with technology that allows anyone to essentially test themselves for COVID-19. A person applies the swab to the inside of their nose, places it in a reader — roughly the size of two decks of cards — connected wirelessly to their smartphone and gets the results back much faster than most other alternatives can deliver.
The NBA, based on a study done by the Mayo Clinic, says the tests are right 97.8% of the time. Cue was in the process of using the technology for flu tests when the pandemic began, then pivoted quickly when the scope of the world's global fight against the coronavirus became clear.
"We were in clinical studies when COVID hit," Cue CEO and co-founder Ayub Khattak said. "It was a pretty quick transition for us because the platform is really modular, so making COVID-19 tests was relatively routine for us."
Testing results last season, in some cases, kept NBA teams and players waiting for hours.
