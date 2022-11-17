Preparations for beloved holiday displays underway
In just a few short weeks, St. Joseph residents will begin to feel the holiday magic thanks to the return of a couple of popular light displays.
During the winter holiday season, the 165-acre Krug Park transforms into the drive-thru light display of Holiday Park, a tradition that began back in 1981. Maintenance crews already have started efforts to create the winter wonderland.
“It takes quite a while,” said Jessica Oshel, special event communications coordinator with the city’s parks, recreation & civic facilities department. “It’s about two months of work. Our maintenance crews do most of the work, funded by the East Hills Optimist Club. They have a process down and are really good at teaming up and working together.”
There are various displays for people to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles.
“People are able to stay in their cars, loop around the parks and see all of the different displays,” Oshel said. “There is also Santa Claus at the very top of Holiday Park on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 6 p.m. and typically ending at 8 p.m., all the way up until Christmas Eve.”
Downtown businesses to host fundraisers for First Saturdays
For November, a monthly Downtown celebration will be putting those in need first.
Under the theme “Thanks for GIVING,” First Saturdays will have local businesses collecting donations of food, coats and hygiene products.
“Some of our volunteers Downtown thought it would be great before we get into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to remember that giving back is so important,” said Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail.
The drive will be going all day on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 a.m. in Downtown St. Joseph.
Included in the fundraising efforts is the card and gift shop Manic Snail, 124 S. Eighth St., which will be looking to fill up its storefront window displays with coats for the winter.
“The coats will be given to United Way who has the connection to disperse them wherever they’re needed most, to one of their partner agencies or beyond if they have identified a need,” Massin said.
Fall festivities have finally begun as pumpkin patches open
Fall has finally arrived, and many already are flocking to local pumpkin patches to celebrate the season.
Crockett Family Farm Produce LLC in Rushville opened its pumpkin patch on Sept. 17 and will operate through Oct. 31.
“Business has been really good,” said Andrea Crockett, owner and operator of Crockett Family Farm. “I think this week business is going to be exceptional because we finally have fall temperatures and people are getting excited to get out and do their decorating.”
Crockett said the first two weekends in October are typically the busiest.
“It seems like there’s lots of festivities going on locally so that kind of draws people to do lots of stops in one day and we’re always happy to be part of one of those stops,” Crockett said.
Hundreds to receive Thanksgiving boxes at Turkey Day giveaway
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Second Harvest Community Food Bank is giving back to the community with its annual Turkey Day event on Thursday.
Hundreds of families from the region will receive a full holiday meal with a frozen turkey and a box of sides and fresh produce. Andrew Foster, the volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, said families benefitting from the event picked up their vouchers a few weeks ago so all they have to do is swing by their designated distribution site to pick up the meals.
“We understand that there are so many families struggling right now,” Foster said. “We gave out those vouchers for Turkey Day in less than a day, So we don’t celebrate hunger. But as the region’s Feeding America food bank, you better believe we celebrate the chance to fight hunger and speak to that for families in the area.”
Second Harvest is based in St. Joseph but serves 19 counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. There are distribution sites for Turkey Day here in St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Chillicothe, Missouri.
