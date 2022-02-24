Two people were injured in a car wreck around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 29.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota ran into the rear of a 2013 Ford SUV while both vehicles were driving down the south bound on-ramp from Missouri Hwy. 6 to Interstate 29. Both vehicles then struck a guardrail.
The driver of the 2007 Toyota, Cory Schmidt, 32, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Schmidt was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the 2013 Ford SUV, Celso Garcia, 56, was hospitalized for minor injuries. Garcia was wearing a seat belt.
