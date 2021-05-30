St. Joseph man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

A St. Joseph man was taken to Mosaic Life Care Saturday evening after suffering serious injuries due to a motorcycle accident.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, Eric Bernardino, 46, was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when he traveled off the left side of the interstate and struck the median cables.
Bernardino was ejected from the motorcycle. No other vehicles we're reported to be part of the incident.
