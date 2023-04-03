MLB owners ratify minor league collective bargaining deal
NEW YORK | Major League Baseball owners unanimously approved an initial five-year labor contract with minor league players on Monday that will more than double player salaries.
The agreement was reached last Wednesday and ratified by players on Friday.
Minor league players formed a bargaining unit during a rapid 17-day organization drive as part of the Major League Baseball Players Association last September and MLB voluntarily recognized the union rather than force a National Labor Relations Board election.
“Meeting throughout the offseason, we made tremendous progress over a short period of time,” MLB said in a statement. “This agreement builds upon the significant effort MLB undertook four years ago to modernize baseball’s player development system, including increased salaries, free housing, improved facilities, better clubhouse conditions, and reduced in-season travel with better geographical alignment.”
Unlike the major league labor contract that sets yearly salary minimums, the minor league deal specifies weekly minimums. They are, according to details obtained by The Associated Press:
— Rookie league: $675 in 2023 and ‘24, $700 in ’25, $710 in ‘26 and $720 in ’27.
— Class A: $850 in 2023 and ‘24, $870 in ’25, $885 in ‘26 and $905 in ’27.
— High Class A: $900 in 2023 and ‘24, $920 in ’25, $935 in ‘26 and $955 in ’27.
— Double-A: $1,000 in 2023 and ‘24, $1,020 in ‘25, $1,040 in ’26 and $1,026 in '27.
— Triple-A: $1,200 in 2023 and 24, $1,225 in ‘25, $1,250 in ’26 and $1,275 in '27.
Pay for spring training pay and offseason work at team complexes will be $625 weekly in 2024, $650 in ‘25, $660 in ’26 and $670 in 27.
Pay for offseason offsite work will be $250 weekly in 2023 and ‘24. $255 in ’25, $260 in ‘26 and $265 in ’27.
Players will receive $625 in weekly retroactive pay for 2022-23 offseason work and this year's spring training, with a cap of $2,500.
In addition, players will receive free housing as long as they earn more than $4,666.67 weekly, which comes to about $110,000 over a 25 1/2-week Triple-A season. Housing had long been a point of contention.
MLB agreed not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120. Beginning in 2024, teams can have a maximum of 165 players under contract during the season and 175 during the offseason, down from the current 190 and 180.
The roster limits will be 35 on international rookie level teams, 24-30 for Class A and 24-28 for Double-A and Triple-A.
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, and returned home after being admitted with an illness over the weekend, his son said Monday.
“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital,” according to a statement from Pat Knight posted online. “We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands.”
An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday, asking for prayers and saying Knight hoped to return home soon after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.
The university did not have an update on Knight’s condition on Monday.
The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.
Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.
Pat Knight succeeded his father at Texas Tech and Bob Knight moved back to Bloomington in 2019. Then, after vowing never to return to an Indiana University event, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers' game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.
Knight has been in poor health for several years but still attended some Hoosiers practices this season, which were led by current coach and former Knight pupil Mike Woodson.
"Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time," Pat Knight wrote. “We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”
White Sox closer Hendriks starts final round of chemotherapy
CHICAGO | Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday.
Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to Chicago's home opener against the San Francisco Giants.
“Happy opening day, Sox fans. Just want to let you know I'm starting my last round of chemo today so I'll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball,” he said.
Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, announced the diagnosis in January.
General manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) are “progressing,” though the White Sox won’t have a timeline on their returns until they begin rehab assignments. He said the two relievers are on the 15-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL “for a reason.”
“We are headed the right away and currently have a very real chance of having them both back prior to 60 days into the year,” Hahn said.
Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.
Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.
Rendon suspended 5 games by MLB for interractions with fan
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Monday for his interactions with a fan last week.
If Rendon appeals the decision by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill, he would remain eligible to play until the appeal is decided by special assistant John McHale Jr.
Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.
A video showed the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon then appears to grab the man’s shirt and ask him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.
Rendon said Saturday he could not comment.
Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House
WASHINGTON | First lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night.
Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa's sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.
“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend a White House invite to Iowa — and whether it would be a joint visit with LSU or a separate engagement.
In her remarks, Biden also marveled at how far women's sports in the U.S. have come since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights in sports at schools that receive federal funding.
“It was so exciting, wasn’t it," the first lady said. "It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”
