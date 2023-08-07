MLB suspends Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson six games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez three for fighting
CLEVELAND | Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.
Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.
Major League Baseball announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday, along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.
Anderson and Ramírez also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing.
Anderson was handed the harsher penalty for instigating the fight as he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers inside the ropes. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.
Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.
In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Francona and Clase will serve their suspensions Monday when the Guardians open a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol also will serve his suspension Monday when the White Sox host the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on Tuesday.
“When something like that happens, there’s going to be a price to be paid,” said Francona, who expressed gratitude that Michael Hill, MLB vice president of on-field operations, had reached out to him.
Francona didn’t offer opinion on the severity of Ramírez’s penalty.
“He’s going to appeal,” he said. “My hope is that he always can lower it because he’s such a good player. I thought they seemed to me to be extremely conscientious in what they were doing, at least when I talked to them.
“If you’re the home team or you want your guys to get none, you want them to get 20. That’s probably not the way it’s going to work.”
Losing Ramírez for as much as a series is another challenge for the Guardians, who are trying to stay connected with the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland begins the week 4 1/2 games back.
The White Sox are 23 games under .500 and already planning toward next season after moving some veterans at the trade deadline.
This is Anderson’s third suspension since 2019.
The two-time All-Star was suspended for one game four years ago when his bat flip after a home run against Kansas City led to him being hit with a pitch and triggering a benches-clearing altercation. Last season, Anderson made an obscene gesture toward fans in Cleveland and got a one-game ban.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider joked that the timing of the suspensions may help his team.
“I don’t hate the fact that Clase is unavailable tonight,” he said, “and I hope I Ramírez begins his suspension tomorrow.”
Anderson and Ramírez exchanged several punches near second base in the sixth inning, and the Guardians’ All-Star third baseman landed a right haymaker to the White Sox shortstop’s chin, knocking him onto the infield dirt.
Players and coaches for both teams joined in and there were other flareups during the extended melee. The umpiring crew needed more than 15 minutes to get things under control so the game could be resumed. Chicago won 7-4.
The dustup began innocently with Ramírez sliding headfirst into second with an RBI double. He slid between Anderson’s legs and seemed upset by a hard tag. Ramírez jumped to his feet and the two exchanged words, with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between.
Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches with Ramírez connecting with a blind punch that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.
Following the game, Ramírez said he had been upset with Anderson for some previous actions.
“He has been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said through interpreter Agustin Rivero. “It’s not from yesterday. It’s from before. I even had the chance to tell him during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. That’s disrespectful. Don’t start tagging people like that,’ because in reality, we’re here trying to find ways to provide for our families.”
When he got to his feet, Anderson continued to try and get at Ramírez.
He was guided off the field only to return moments later and tried to get at Ramírez before he was physically carried into the dugout by teammate Andrew Vaughn, who wrapped his arms around Anderson.
The White Sox and Guardians completed their season series Sunday and won’t face each other again until 2024.
England advances
at Women’s World Cup
by edging Nigeria after Lauren James red card
BRISBANE, Australia | Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women’s World Cup.
The European champion Lionesses remained calm enough to get through regulation and extra time at 0-0 and won a penalty shootout 4-2 to scrape into the quarterfinals on Monday.
England became the title favorite after the two-time reigning champion U.S. was eliminated on Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. No. 2-ranked Germany, Olympic champion Canada and Brazil didn’t even reach the knockout stage.
But the Lionesses struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria and, with five minutes remaining in regulation, an upset loomed when James received a red card after a VAR review.
She initially was given a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and then stepping on the Nigeria defender. The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays on the stadium screens showed the incident, and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was upgraded to red.
British media instantly reacted by comparing it with David Beckham’s red card for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup in France. The red card means James will miss at least the quarterfinal and a potential semifinal.
But after a run of injuries to senior players and the loss of James, England coach Sarina Wiegman praised her team for adapting to every challenge.
“I’ve never experienced so many problems,” Wiegman said. “It’s my job to think of things that can happen in a game or a tournament. You try to turn every stone and try to already think of a solution if things happen. Today, we got totally tested on those turned stones.”
Wiegman said her 21-year-old star “in a split second lost her emotions.”
“Of course she doesn’t want to hurt anyone,” the coach added. “She’s the sweetest person I know.”
The Lionesses immediately had to change formation in the 10-on-11 scenario, bringing on Chloe Kelly to play a solo role up front. She kicked the final penalty to clinch the shootout win.
Alozie was clear eight minutes into stoppage time but skewed her left-foot shot from seven yards wide of the post.
Veteran forward Asisat Oshoala forced a save from England goalkeeper Mary Earps deep in extra time.
After narrowly escaping with a win, England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.
“It’s amazing. Anything that’s thrown at us. We’ve shown what we’re capable of,” Kelly said. “We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability. This team is special ... there’s more to come.”
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum praised his team for going wire-to-wire with one of the best teams in the world.
“I’m so proud of them, to come in and play like we did tonight,” Waldrum said. “The players right now obviously are in tears. They believed we could win and they expected to continue playing on.
“We gave everything. I certainly hope that people back in Nigeria appreciate the job that they’ve done while they’re here and I would hope that they’re happy, not upset that we lost.”
Uchenna Kanu threatened with two headers in the second half, one just after the break that went just over the crossbar and another in the 72nd when she leaped to meet a corner kick but nudged it back past the near post.
Rachel Daly’s powerful header as she ran into the box to meet a corner in the 75th was blocked by Chiamaka Nnadozie, who made two tremendous saves in the first half.
Nigeria had eight shots in the first half and created the better chances, including Ashleigh Plumptre’s running left-foot strike into the crossbar in the 17th minute and her right-foot shot moments later that forced a diving save from England keeper Mary Earps.
A half-hour in, England was awarded a penalty when Daly appeared to be bumped to the ground in the area by blue-haired defender Rasheedat Ajibade, but it was overturned on VAR and brought a booming roar from the 49,461-strong crowd.
Oshoala went on as a substitute as the hour approached, with Nigeria aiming to reproduce the surge in attack her entry generated in the upset of Australia in the group stage. It generated more intensity but no goals.
Nigeria troubled the higher-ranked teams throughout the tournament after opening with a 0-0 draw against Olympic champion Canada and the win over Australia.
England advanced atop Group D, after struggling to a 1-0 opener against Haiti and edging Denmark by the same margin, the Lionesses unloaded with James scoring twice in a 6-1 win over China in a pool finale that drew a TV audience exceeding 53 million in China.
Losing James to suspenion will be another test of England’s depth.
Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros, injured an ACL when playing for Arsenal in December. Leah Williamson, also playing for Arsenal, tore an ACL in April, and Fran Kirby is also missing from the Women’s World Cup roster because of an injured knee.
Australia advances to Women’s World Cup quarterfinals by beating Denmark with Sam Kerr back
SYDNEY | Australia was already on course for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup when Sam Kerr entered the field to wild celebrations on Monday.
With the star striker back from injury, the Matildas are confident contenders to win the tournament on home soil after beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 at a raucous Stadium Australia.
“It’s a massive boost to have her back,” goal-scorer Caitlin Foord said. “For teams looking ahead it’s pretty scary to know she’s back in our team and she’s going to be a part of it with us.”
A crowd of 75,784 cheered as if Australia scored when Kerr was shown on the big screen preparing to come on. She had been sidelined since injuring her left calf on the eve of the tournament.
Despite that setback, Australia found a way to get by without her. But her return means the co-host can call on one of the best strikers in the world in a tournament that has seen holder the United States, Germany and Brazil eliminated before the quarterfinals.
Goals from Foord and Hayley Raso underlined the depth of the Matildas even without Kerr.
“The one thing I think has happened with this team is they were very tight and together when this tournament started,” Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said. “But the tournament, the experience, the challenges and the adversity they have come through have made them even tighter.”
Australia seems to be getting stronger after looking in danger of exiting in the first round from the tournament it is co-hosting with New Zealand. Gustavsson’s position was under scrutiny after losing to Nigeria.
The mood has become very different with belief spreading through the team and the fans, who created a daunting atmosphere for Denmark.
“It really felt like an away game,” Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard said.
Australia will face France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday when Kerr should be in contention to start for the first time at a World Cup she was expected to star in.
“We don’t need to look at her taking over and having everything on her shoulders,” Gustavsson said. “It’s a team effort and a team tournament.”
Still, Gustavsson considers Kerr’s return the icing on the cake for his team.
This is only the second time Australia has advanced to a World Cup quarterfinal, having previously done so in 2015.
Foord fired the Matildas in front in the 29th after running on to a pass from the impressive Mary Fowler. Then Raso drilled home a second in the 70th after Emily van Egmond’s lay off in the box.
“The match was decided by Australia’s effectiveness in front of goal and our not-so-efficient play in front of goal,” Sondergaard said. “We started the game best. Up until 1-0 we were the best team.”
Excitement ahead of the game could be felt around Sydney. Even the Opera House was lit up in the yellow and green colors of the Matildas.
Back in Stadium Australia where the team began its campaign on July 20, the Matildas were still too strong for Denmark without Kerr, who was on the bench.
Foord’s opener came after Fowler’s incisive pass from her own half. Foord raced forward and, cutting in from the left, slipped her shot between the legs of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen to spark wild fan celebrations.
Foord was close to scoring a second before halftime when a shot across goal looped just past the post with Christensen beaten.
Van Egmond’s backheel from close range was then saved in the second half.
With the score still at 1-0, Gustavsson told Kerr to ready herself, but before she could make her long-awaited entrance, Raso struck.
Again, Fowler was involved, finding Van Egmond in the box. She fed Raso, who drilled a low shot through a crowded area into the bottom corner.
Kerr replaced Raso 10 minutes later to crown a night of celebrations.
Ex-Raiders cornerback Arnette says he wants to play in the NFL again after plea in Vegas gun case
LAS VEGAS | Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette emerged from a Nevada courtroom Monday saying he hopes to play this season in the NFL, maybe with the Dallas Cowboys, after he resolved a felony 2022 gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors.
“If I’m blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I’m going to kill that,” Arnette told reporters after Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel sternly instructed him that as a result of his plea, he can’t have guns and can’t be around anyone who has a gun.
“I’ve learned a lot. I’m remorseful about everything,” the 26-year-old Arnette, who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, told reporters. “I appreciate and respect another opportunity. I’m a better man than I was.”
The former first-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 said he had an airline flight booked to Dallas to talk with that team about a contract. The Kansas City Chiefs released him last year from a reserve contract he had signed just days before his arrest in Las Vegas.
Israel last week balked at accepting Arnette’s written plea agreement and required Arnette to appear in person to enter his pleas to misdemeanor assault and possessing a gun “in a threatening manner” at a Las Vegas Strip hotel valet stand in January 2022.
Israel stuck with the terms of the plea deal and sentenced Arnette to 50 hours of community service, $2,000 in fines, surrender of the gun he had when he was arrested and to stay out of trouble for 90 days. Arnette faces up to one year in jail if he violates the agreement. The case will be closed if he complies.
“No guns means no guns,” the judge told him.
In court, standing in a black T-shirt and pants, Arnette kissed a string of beads around his neck while his attorney, Ross Goodman, and prosecutor Jory Scarborough met with the judge at the bench.
In the hallway, Arnette said the beads reflected his new religion, Santeria, or Way of the Saints. The belief, blending the Yoruba religion of West Africa and Catholicism, is popular in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean.
Israel last week cited video recordings of the confrontation between Arnette and Las Vegas Strip casino valets over a parking receipt in January 2022, and previous allegations involving Arnette and guns three months earlier.
By admitting guilt to misdemeanors, Arnette avoided trial on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, felonies that combined carry the possibility of up to 10 years in state prison.
Arnette was indicted last May after a grand jury in Las Vegas heard evidence that he held a .45-caliber handgun and threatened two hotel valets during an argument about a parking receipt at the Park MGM.
Las Vegas police stopped him driving his Mercedes SUV nearby and arrested him on suspicion of drug and gun offenses. Officers reported finding a gun in the driver’s side door and substances believed to be cocaine and marijuana. A passenger also was arrested with a handgun, police reported, but charges against that man were later dropped. Drug charges against Arnette were dropped last year.
Arnette played college football at Ohio State and was the second draft pick by the Raiders in 2020, behind Henry Ruggs.
Ruggs was involved in a fiery fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk on a city street at speeds up to 156 mph, according to police and prosecutors, just a week before Arnette was released by the team. Ruggs also was dropped by the Raiders.
Ruggs, now 24, pleaded guilty in May to felony DUI causing death and is expected to be sentenced Aug. 9 to three to 10 years in state prison under terms of a plea deal that avoided trial and the possibility of decades behind bars.
President Biden hosts Houston Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series
WASHINGTON | At 73, Dusty Baker became the oldest manager ever to win the World Series when the Houston Astros took the title last year. On Monday at a White House celebration for the team, President Joe Biden said he could relate.
“People counted you out saying you were past your prime. Hell, I know something about that,” joked Biden, who in 2020 became the oldest president ever elected, at age 77. Biden, now 80, is running for reelection in 2024.
Baker has been around the game for decades. He won a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had been to the Fall Classic twice before as a manager. He finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager. The win came 20 years after a near-miss, when he came within five outs while guiding the San Francisco Giants.
“I remember rooting for him as a kid, and I was older than he was,” Biden quipped.
Baker, now 74, spent the past three seasons with the Astros after they hired him to help the team regain credibility after a sign-stealing scandal cost manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.
Baker, like Biden, is working on a repeat and says he wants to be back in the White House next year after winning the title again.
The team presented Biden, the 46th president, with an honorary jersey with the number 46. The MLB trophy was on display during the ceremony in the East Room, where the team also posed for photos.
The Astros won last year’s World Series over the National League’s Philadelphia Phillies — whose fans include first lady Jill Biden. The president often jokes that he must root for the Phillies or else he’ll be sleeping alone. He joked on Monday that he wouldn’t be able to set foot in Philadelphia again after hosting the Astros.
This season the Astros are not doing too badly, either. They hold an American League wild-card spot and are 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West. The team begins a three-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday.
Among the players in attendance was Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was the World Series MVP as a rookie, the first time a new player won the coveted award.
Baker praised his team during the ceremony.
“They always believed in themselves, prior to me even coming here — that they had the ability to win,” he said. “And they show what perseverance and character can do.”
Besides baseball, Biden spoke of the team’s support for survivors of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Last May, a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde. Later that summer, the team chartered 10 buses and brought hundreds of people from Uvalde for a game against the Oakland Athletics.
“I think you athletes underestimate how much hope you give,” said Biden, turning to the team standing on risers behind him. Sports may seem to be only about winning, but that’s not true of the best teams.”
“At best it lifts people up and brings them together and helps them be there for each other.”
—From AP reports
