AP sources: Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.
The Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina's No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday, when the NFL's free agency signing period begins.
The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback — the sort of player the team has coveted for years — although it remains unclear which QB Carolina prefers. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields at quarterback and that gave them leverage to trade down.
Carolina has its choice of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The Panthers are considering up to three quarterbacks, one of the people familiar with the deal said.
The Panthers may not have gotten the QB they wanted if they had stayed at No. 9.
“You go get the guy that you want, you know,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said last week at the scouting combine about potentially trading up for a quarterback. “If you have a conviction on a guy, you go get him. It’s pretty simple that way. If you don’t know and you’re going to give all these resources to go up and get it, you’re hurting your team in the long run. You better be right. You better have conviction if you do move up. When you do that, you’re all in.”
The Panthers have been seeking stability at quarterback since David Tepper bought the team in 2018.
They have tried several starters — including Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater and even bringing back Cam Newton for a second stint. But none of those options has worked out and Carolina hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017.
This is the first time the Panthers have had the No. 1 pick since 2011, when they drafted Newton. He was MVP of the league in 2015, when he led Carolina to its second Super Bowl appearance.
The Panthers decided against making an offer to free agent Derek Carr with an eye toward selecting a quarterback in the draft. Carr got a four-year, $150 million deal from the division rival New Orleans Saints. The Panthers didn't want to invest that much in a veteran.
Fitterer has repeatedly said in the past that he likes the idea of drafting a QB because it allows for more salary cap flexibility.
The only quarterbacks currently on the Panthers' roster are last year’s third-round draft pick Matt Corral and Jacob Eason, who saw action in one game as an emergency backup. Darnold and P.J. Walker, who both started at QB last year, are set to become free agents.
New Panthers coach Frank Reich told The Associated Press in February that finding stability at quarterback was “a big deal.”
“It’s a question of getting together with Scott and Mr. Tepper and really having a plan, which we will. We’ve already started talking about that,” Reich said. “But then it is about executing the plan. So I’m looking forward to the process.”
Moore gives the Bears a solid receiver to pair with Fields, who lacked reliable downfield options but leaned on his legs and playmaking ability during an electrifying second season. Fields ran for 1,143 yards and the Bears led the league in rushing, but finished at the bottom in passing.
Moore was considered a must-have by the Bears, one of the people familiar with the deal said. Without him, the deal would not have been completed, the person said.
Moore has been Carolina's top receiver since the Panthers drafted him in the first round in 2018. He has caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards with 21 touchdowns in five seasons.
The Panthers wanted to get the deal done before free agency because they wanted to know how much salary cap space they would have to work with. By trading Moore, the Panthers will free up $10 million under the cap.
The departure of Moore leaves the Panthers with a gaping hole at wide receiver, but the team still has a high second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and could also look to address that position in free agency. Terrace Marshall, a former second-round pick, is Carolina’s top remaining receiver. He had 28 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown last season.
AP sources: Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The Rams will get Miami's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.
Shortly after news of the trade broke, Ramsey indicated on social media that Miami was his preferred destination.
"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO!" Ramsey tweeted Sunday.
The Rams went 5-12 last season and missed the playoffs just one year after winning the Super Bowl, and they've have been making changes to their roster this offseason. Los Angeles parted ways with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last month after one season.
The Rams traded for Ramsey in the middle of the 2019 season after he spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville. Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.
Adding Ramsey is another step for Miami in rebuilding a defense that had a down year in 2022, by its standards.
After Miami finished last year ranked 18th in total defense, 24th in scoring defense and 27th against the pass, the Dolphins parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and brought in former Denver head coach Vic Fangio to lead the defense.
Miami needed to bolster a secondary that was decimated by injury last year and was without cornerback Byron Jones, who the team is expected to release on Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins, in a cost-cutting move. Jones missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Achilles surgery last March.
Ramsey is expected to play alongside Miami's Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who had 45 tackles and an interception in 2022.
Arkansas AD apologizes for incident with Kentucky reporter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Arkansas' athletic director has apologized after a Kentucky student journalist said his cellphone was grabbed and thrown to the ground by a Razorbacks staffer following an early exit at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Assistants had to restrain Askansas coach Eric Musselman a couple of times during a 67-61 loss Friday night in the quarterfinals, where No. 18 Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit.
The journalist, Jack Weaver of the University of Kentucky independent student newspaper the Kentucky Kernel, tweeted video showing Musselman walking off the court after the game and a staffer behind him appearing to knock the phone out of Weaver's hand. Weaver was covering Kentucky, which played in the next game.
Arkansas' vice chancellor and athletic director, Hunter Yurachek, issued a statement Saturday saying the actions of support staff member Riley Hall were “not appropriate or reflective of our program.” Yurachek also said that while there was no malicious intent, “Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cellphone from his hand.”
With the loss, Arkansas (20-13) must wait until the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement Sunday to learn its postseason fate.
Texas A&M (24-8) advanced for the second straight year to the semifinals, where it will play Vanderbilt, which beat Kentucky.
Report: Qatar spied on Swiss prosecutor, FIFA boss meeting
GENEVA | A spying operation on behalf of World Cup host Qatar bugged a 2017 hotel meeting between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Switzerland’s then-attorney general during an investigation of soccer officials, Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung said Sunday.
The report said intelligence operatives linked to a former CIA officer wiretapped a meeting involving Infantino and Swiss federal prosecutor Michael Lauber at a Qatari-owned hotel in Bern, which also then housed the emirate’s embassy.
The NZZ report said documents and sources showed the surveillance was carried out for “Project Matterhorn” — named for the iconic Swiss mountain — to gather material on Lauber.
At the time the prosecutor was overseeing a years-long probe of soccer officials that had begun in 2014 with a criminal complaint by FIFA to look for suspected financial wrongdoing linked to World Cup bidders, including Qatar’s winning campaign to host the 2022 tournament.
Sunday’s NZZ article added to reporting by The Associated Press since 2021 that Qatar spent millions of dollars over several years hiring the Global Risk Advisors agency to spy on FIFA and international soccer officials to protect its World Cup.
After Qatar won the FIFA hosting vote in 2010, its World Cup project variously seemed at risk because of the extreme desert heat, allegations of corruption in the bid, reports of human rights and migrant labor abuses, and the economic and logistical boycott by neighboring states.
Last year, the AP reported the FBI was investigating whether agency boss Kevin Chalker’s work for Qatar broke laws related to foreign lobbying and surveillance.
The Qatari government's international media office dismissed the NZZ report in a statement as “another attempt to spread false information about Qatar and damage its reputation. We reject the allegations and are exploring all legal avenues.”
The hotel meeting between Infantino and Lauber was revealed four years ago and is part of an investigation into their three undocumented meetings in 2016 and 2017 being conducted by two special prosecutors appointed by Switzerland’s parliament. They questioned Infantino in January.
The first two meetings were revealed in November 2018 in the Football Leaks series published by German magazine Der Spiegel.
After those reports were published, Lauber and Infantino both claimed they did not remember the content of their two meetings in 2016. They also did not acknowledge they had a third meeting in 2017 that was revealed several months later and led to Lauber losing his job.
No details have yet been revealed about the content of the June 2017 hotel meeting, either in media reports or a disciplinary investigation of Lauber by a federal office overseeing the attorney general's department.
A March 2020 disciplinary report could not establish what Lauber and Infantino discussed though it concluded “it is obvious from the group of participants” that the wider FIFA investigation would have been part of it.
In an email reply, Lorenz Erni, a lawyer representing Lauber, declined to comment on the NZZ report which suggested the secret third meeting had for several months exposed the men to a risk of blackmail.
“The FIFA president has no knowledge of any secret surveillance actions, from whatever side,” soccer's world body said in a statement Sunday about Infantino potentially being spied on. “More importantly, there has never been any even remote attempt by anyone to influence him, let alone blackmail him.”
The Zurich-based newspaper published the claims as global soccer leaders head to Rwanda for the annual meeting of FIFA’s 211 member federations.
Infantino is due to be elected unopposed Thursday to a new four-year term. He became FIFA president in 2016 succeeding Sepp Blatter amid fallout from the sweeping American and Swiss federal investigations of international soccer officials.
