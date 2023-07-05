Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list
MIAMI | The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.
Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was lifted in the fourth inning of Tuesday's 15-2 loss to Miami after giving up consecutive one-out walks. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.
Knizner, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin area injury after he was hit by a foul ball in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game. He finished the half inning and was replaced by Willson Contreras.
Knizner is batting .227 with a career-high five home runs and 15 RBIs over 35 games this season.
Wainwright made his 401st start Tuesday, tying him with Bob Forsch for second on the Cardinals' career list. Bob Gibson started 482 games for the Cardinals during his Hall of Fame career.
Wainwright is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA over 11 starts this season.
St. Louis recalled catcher Iván Herrera, right-hander Dakota Hudson and left-hander Zack Thompson from Triple-A Memphis. They will be active for Game 3 of the series against the Marlins on Wednesday night. Right-hander James Naile was optioned to Memphis.
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy
NEW YORK | Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.
Major League Baseball said the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay.
Asked if he would welcome Cordero back on the team, New York captain Aaron Judge told reporters: “I think that’s a ways away. I’m not sure. I’ll have a better answer for you when the season’s over.”
Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after having Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
“I found out about the suspension last night. He came to me a couple days ago and gave me a heads-up as to an investigation going on. That’s kind of the extent of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday night before a game against Baltimore.
“You get that news or you hear about that and it’s sad. Your heart goes out to everyone involved. Again, I don’t have any details, I don’t know what went down, which is part of the idea of the investigation and the policy in place is, it’s meant to work that way.”
The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”
As per the policy, MLB said Cordero will “participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.”
“We talked in person. He kind of just filled me in on what was going to happen before I heard it from anybody else," Judge said. "I just said, `Hey, learn from this.' I was pretty upset. I know a lot of the guys on the team were upset. But this is in the league’s hand. The league handed down the suspension. Hopefully, he learns from this and becomes a better person on the other side.”
Cordero is the 18th player disciplined by MLB since the sport's domestic violence policy was implemented in 2016. New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history.
Boone said the Yankees got wind of a possible MLB investigation underway involving Cordero within the past week or so.
“When things like this that are about as serious as it gets come up, there's a heavy price to be paid," Boone said. "And certainly I support that, I know the organization supports that. And hopefully now it turns to hopefully genuine healing.”
Boone said he thinks Cordero began speaking to teammates about the situation after Tuesday's game. The manager said a large group of Yankees got together Wednesday to talk about it.
“My biggest thing right now is just feeling for the situation and hoping and praying that something good comes out of this, that there's maturity, that there's growth, that there's healing in whatever is going on,” Boone said. “As far as (the) bullpen, I mean that's — I wouldn't even say secondary. That's baseball, we'll deal with that. This is real life and a much more serious situation.”
The players’ association said Cordero did not ask the organization to issue a statement from him.
“It's a sad situation. Just thinking about Cordero’s family and his wife and kids, you know, it’s a tough situation that you never want to see anybody go through,” Judge said.
“I just got a chance to meet Jimmy this year in spring training, and it definitely came (as) a surprise to a lot of us because we really didn’t know about it and all of a sudden you come in today and there was a suspension. So I’m hoping he can get some help and his family can get some help and they can get through this process, man, because it’s a very terrible, terrible incident.”
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Cordero is 6-7 with a 4.36 ERA in 114 major league games, including one start, over four seasons with the Nationals, Blue Jays, White Sox and Yankees. His most recent outing was Sunday in St. Louis, where he allowed three runs and five hits in two innings against the Cardinals.
Cordero was placed on the restricted list. New York recalled rookie right-hander Randy Vásquez from Triple-A to start Wednesday night against Baltimore.
Jackson Yueill replaces injured Alan Soñora on US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster
CHICAGO | San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout rounds for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring.
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the change Monday, six days ahead of the Americans' quarterfinal against Canada in Cincinnati.
The 26-year-old Yueill has 16 international appearances and last played in a December 2021 exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was on the roster for an April exhibition against Mexico this year but did not get into the match.
Other possibilities were bypassed because they are regaining fitness.
Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta was sidelined by a lower extremity injury from May 13 until Saturday, when he played the second half at Dallas. Teammate Timothy Tillman also had a lower extremity injury that sidelined him after May 20. He returned to play 10 minutes against Vancouver on June 24 and started Saturday, when Acosta replaced him at the start of the second half.
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. | Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, accepted a plea deal Wednesday that dismissed five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November.
Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors.
Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months' probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender.
Kitna, with his mother and father sitting behind him, read a statement of contrition.
“I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me,” Kitna said. “Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them.
“The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward.”
The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna on Nov. 30, 2022, on five felony child pornography charges — two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Police said Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused via a social media platform. Officers later searched his phone and found three more images of two nude young girls in a shower — photos that had been saved to Kitna’s phone a year earlier. The report did not estimate the ages of the girls.
The Gators dismissed Kitna from the team days after his arrest. Kitna returned home with his family to Burleson, Texas, after posting bond and completed online classes this past spring. The university banned him from campus until November 2025.
“What we’ve got here today is a result that’s fair, and the right result,” Kitna's attorney, Ron Kozlowski told the Orlando Sentinel following the verdict. “Obviously the state agrees, and we feel good about that. This is going give Jalen an opportunity to move on to the next step, whatever that is.”
Three protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
WIMBLEDON, England | Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His initial instinct Wednesday? Get involved and try to stop them.
“But then I also realized,” the three-time Grand Slam semifinalist said, “that’s not my place to do that.”
Instead, security guards hauled away the woman and man wearing T-shirts from Just Stop Oil — an organization that wants the British government to stop new oil, gas and coal projects — and the two were arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage,” according to the All England Club.
The next contest on that same court, best known as the site of John Isner's 2010 victory over Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history, was also interrupted by another man from that same environmental group. He was corralled by two security guards and was arrested, too, the club said.
“Obviously it’s not pleasant,” said Dimitrov, a 32-year-old from Bulgaria who is seeded 21st in the men's bracket and ended up beating Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1. “In the end of the day, there is not much you can do. I think everyone in a way did their part as quick as possible.”
The second match that was affected was British wild-card entry Katie Boulter's 7-6 (4), 6-2 win against Daria Saville of Australia. Boulter and Saville helped clean up the debris before their match resumed.
As it happened, a rain delay came as the court was cleared after the interruption of Dimitrov's match.
He said he did not feel threatened by what happened.
But Dimitrov did acknowledge there is a sense of vulnerability for players.
“You’re just out there, in a way,” Dimitrov said. “And also: The security are checking the bags when (people) are entering the grounds, but you just never know what the person might do.”
The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year’s tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.
“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said last week.
“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur, the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” Dite said.
Her comments came a day after people representing Just Stop Oil briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of a cricket match between England and Australia in London. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.
Earlier in June, protesters held up the England cricket team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London. Activists also have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield this year.
“I guess, in some ways, it would be a bit of a distraction if it was going on during the match, but I also understand the importance, too, sometimes, of people being able to protest for things that matter for them. And especially anything related to the climate,” said American Danielle Collins, who won her first-round match at Court 17 on Wednesday. "This is a real thing that we’re dealing with, and I feel like not enough people are aware of those issues and have enough education around it.”
