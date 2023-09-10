Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels headlines victory over Illinois in season debut
LAWRENCE, Kan. | The sore back that had bothered Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throughout the fall looked just fine Friday night.
So did his arm and legs.
Making his season debut, Daniels threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Neal ran for 120 yards and another score, sending the Jayhawks past Illinois 34-23 in the first meeting between the Power Five schools since 1968.
“I could tell today when we were doing some walkthrough stuff Jalon felt really good. He was really anxious to play,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “I felt he was ready. I didn’t see any apprehension that he was worried about anything.”
Daniel Hishaw added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Lawrence Arnold had five catches for 89 yards, as Daniels and the Jayhawks (2-0) piled up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 543 for the game,
“I feel like everything we game-planned this week,” Daniels said, “we executed it to a ‘T’”
The Illini’s Luke Altmyer threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while running for 70 and two more scores, and he showed some moxie by bouncing back from a crushing blow from Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker to lead a fourth-quarter rally.
The Illini (1-1) trailed 34-7 before Altmyer scored both of his TDs on the ground, and the 2-point conversions got them within 34-23 late in the fourth quarter. But the Illinois quarterback was picked off with 1:59 to go, ending the comeback bid.
“We still had plenty of time, we just had to manage it,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “We just haven’t been in this moment and it’s definitely something we have to correct. I promise you, in the Big Ten, we’re going to have these exact scenarios.”
Daniels showed no signs of rust — and how much more dynamic the Kansas offense is with him under center — after he missed last week’s opener against Missouri State to rest his ailing back. He led a 10-play, 82-yard TD march the first time he touched the ball, then added two more touchdown drives to send Kansas to a 21-0 lead.
The Illini, meanwhile, were going nowhere: four drives, four punts. And when they finally put together a sustained series, with Altmyer hitting five straight passes and Tip Rieman hauling in a short TD pass, Daniels made them pay for leaving 41 seconds on the clock. He quickly completed a 48-yard pass to set up Hishaw’s touchdown run.
“You come down here to the end of the game — you have an 11-point game,” Bielema said, “and you realize you gave them a free touchdown. A free seven points, right before the half. Or it’s a one-possession game.”
The Jayhawks extended their lead to 34-7 with a pair of field goals before Illinois finally got a big play. Altmyer escaped the pocket on third-and-18 and found nobody ahead of him, running untouched 72 yards for the score.
The Illini kept their momentum going when Xavier Scott picked off a jump ball in the end zone on the ensuing possession, and Altmyer swiftly led them the other way. After six completions, the Illini quarterback ran it into the end zone himself.
Suddenly, the Jayhawks’ lead was down to 34-23 with just over 8 minutes to play.
Illinois got the ball again with about 4 minutes to go, but Altmyer’s hot streak finally ended. After he completed a long throw to convert fourth-and-long, the Ole Miss transfer was picked by the Jayhawks’ Kwinton Lassiter to put the game away.
“At first glimpse I thought we were an extremely physical football team tonight,” Leipold said. “The film will tell us for sure but I thought we played aggressive. We’re playing in a fashion that we’re going to need in the Big 12 this year.”
WHAT IS TARGETING
Big Ten referee Larry Smith’s crew had a tough time with targeting penalties. They didn’t call one after Booker’s hit on Altmyer until Bielema demanded the play be reviewed, and only then was the Kansas defensive tackle kicked from the game. The crew later called targeting on the Illini’s Tarique Barnes but overturned that one on review, allowing him to remain in the game. A third flag for targeting resulted in Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant’s ejection in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois was dominated on the both sides of the ball most of the game, despite coming back in the fourth quarter, and the frustration was evident in the jawing that took place throughout the game; defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at one point and tempers continued to flare.
Kansas was strong up front all night, setting the tone for most of the game. Booker and Jereme Robinson each had two sacks and the Jayhawks had six as a team, while the defensive line held Illinois running backs to 75 yards on the ground.
Will Howard passes for three TDs and runs for two others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy
MANHATTAN, Kan. | Will Howard passed for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13 Saturday.
Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at the half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.
K-State went over 40 points for the fourth straight regular-season game. The Wildcats also stopped Troy’s 12-game winning streak, the second-longest in FBS coming into the game.
Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
“It wasn’t perfect, by any stretch,” Howard said. “We had some rough moments early in the second quarter. But we needed it. This was a game where we learned a lot. That was a really good team. They’ve got one of the tougher defenses I’ve ever gone against. They were hitting, and they did some really good things, schematically.
“I think that was a really good game for us to learn from. ”
K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.
“I can’t take anything away from them — hats off to Kansas State,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “But I don’t care about the opponent. What makes me upset is we didn’t play to our standard. It makes me sick. K-State is going to beat a lot of people when they play good, but we can’t play the way we did and expect to beat anybody. We have a long way to go.”
Troy’s Gunnar Watson was 17 of 32 for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception.
“This game doesn’t define us or mark us as a team,” safety Dell Pettus said. “And we know that. But we are going to put in the work to fix it.”
The Wildcats put the game out of reach with a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped by Howard’s 1-yard shovel pass to Treshaun Ward for a 35-13 lead.
“That was a great win for our guys, a great win over a really good team,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “Their quarterback is a good player. We were going to shut down their run game. We gave them one big run where we missed a fit, but we did a really good job in the rush game.”
K-State had a 21-10 halftime lead and put the clamps on the Troy offense in the third quarter. The Trojans’ first three drives netted minus-1 yard.
“They had their way in the second quarter a little bit, so we had to make some adjustments,” Klieman said. “I thought our guys adjusted well.”
Troy had pulled within 14-10 with 52 seconds left in the second quarter on Watson’s 21-yard TD pass to Chris Lewis. Lewis made a dazzling one-handed catch in the end zone.
Kansas State had a huge answer just before halftime when Howard found Brooks on a crossing pattern for the 39-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left. Brooks caught the ball around the 20 and raced up the sideline for the score and a 21-10 halftime lead.
“We definitely needed to make a play right there,” Brooks said. “That play was big-time, because they had stopped us a few times.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State did not overlook Troy. After being stunned at home by non-Power Five opponents in two of the last three seasons, the Wildcats defended the home field with a strong defensive effort.
UP NEXT
Troy: Trojans will return home to face James Madison for their Sun Belt Conference opener.
Kansas State: Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup with their former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri.
Cook throws for two TDs, runs for another to help Missouri beat Middle Tennessee
COLUMBIA, Mo. | Brady Cook overcame a slow start to complete 14 of 19 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown to help Missouri beat Middle Tennessee State 23-19 Saturday night.
Missouri’s Luther Burden III caught eight passes for career-best 117 yards as the Tigers (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2018.
“I’d definitely say it gives us a little boost of confidence,” Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat said about Burden. “Seeing Luther make plays is definitely exciting but my competitive nature is like, ‘Oh, he made that play, now I want to make a play, too.’ And so I love seeing the move there. I like having the ball in his hands because he always makes something special out of whatever it is.”
Nick Vattiato completed 22 of 36 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee State (0-2).
“I thought Nick played with great toughness,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said. “I thought he competed and played really hard. Their defense is really good. Their defense was really good last year, and it’s really good this year. We knew that coming in.”
Peat hauled in a 49 yard touchdown pass from Cook on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Missouri on top 23-10.
Middle Tennessee narrowed its deficit to 23-17 after Vattiato led the Blue Raiders 84 yards in a drive that culminated with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Olson on fourth-and-goal.
On Missouri’s ensuing drive, Cook fumbled out of the end zone for a safety after Sam Brumfield sacked him at the two yard line.
“I got pushed out, and I was trying to throw it away,” Cook said. “I just didn’t throw it away soon enough. I was trying to put it in the cylinder where Cody Schrader was. I wasn’t sure if I was out of the tackle box. The guy made a good play.
Vattiato completed five of six passes for 62 yards to march the Blue Raiders to the Missouri 3 on the first drive of the second half before Zeke Rankin kicked a 25 yard field goal with 8:39 remaining to tie the game at 10-10.
Missouri answered as Cook completed a 44 yard pass to Burden before Theo Wease Jr. hauled in his first touchdown with the Tigers to put Missouri on top 16-10.
“We come out and do a really really nice job coming out of the half,” Stockstill said. “We get down to the two and we just couldn’t cash it in. To me that was the difference in the game as much as anything. You’re not going to be an SEC team on field goals.”
Middle Tennessee safety Jakope Thomas was ejected for targeting with 55 seconds remaining in the first half after making contact with Brett Norfleet’s helmet at the MTSU 5.
Cook scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on a sneak from inside the 1 after a previous apparent touchdown was reversed upon video review.
Frank Peasant rushed 25 yards to the 3 before Vattiato completed a screen pass to Kalani Norris to put Middle Tennessee up 7-3 with 8:14 remaining in the second quarter.
Harrison Mevis hit a 39 yard field goal with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders have now dropped six straight contests against SEC opponents since beating Missouri 51-45 in Columbia on Oct. 22, 2016.
Missouri: The Tigers offensive line struggled to protect Cook, surrendering six sacks for a loss of 68 yards.
“There’s a good probability there’s going to be some personnel changes,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We’re not going to stick with status quo. We’ve had two games to figure it out. If production is still not where it needs to be, we’re going to compete for jobs. We’re not going to continue to give up four sacks and run the same five guys out there.”
Missouri beat Middle Tennessee State in regulation for the first time in three matchups, all at home.
Greene, Votto, India return to help Reds beat Cardinals
CINCINNATI | Hunter Greene allowed one hit six innings in his first start in 11 days, Joey Votto homered on his 40th birthday and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
As fans serenaded him with “Happy Birthday,” Votto homered in the eighth off Andrew Suárez during his first game back after missing 16 with discomfort in his surgically repaired right shoulder. Jonathan India, Will Benson and TJ Friedl also hit solo home runs as Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep.
The homer was the fourth of his career on his birthday.
“How many seasons have I played?,” asked Votto, who’s in his 17th season. “I’ve hit one in four on my birthday. I’m not worried about the first game. Frankly, I’m focusing on being available to play and help the team. That sounds cliche but that’s as sincere as I possibly can be.”
With Arizona’s loss to the Cubs, the Reds (74-71) are fifth in the wild-card standings, 1 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks for the third slot.
India also was playing his first game after missing 39 with left foot plantar fasciitis.
Greene (4-6), who had been sidelined with COVID-19 that kept him isolated in San Francisco for five days, gave up one unearned run and struck out nine. He walked four in the first four innings before settling down to retire his last seven batters. He threw 109 pitches.
“Walks were the frustrating part,” said Greene, who struck out Luken Baker as his last batter. “Looking at the side of the game where you can be better and improve on in situations, I have to limit them. Overall being able to put guys away when I needed to,”
Buck Farmer, Tejay Antone and Alexis Díaz each threw a scoreless inning in relief.
India hit the third pitch he saw since July 28 into the tunnel next to the Reds’ bullpen in left-center field leading off the third inning. One out later, Benson reached the seats in deep right-center field for a 2-0 lead.
Friedl added his solo shot to right in the seventh.
Nick Martini banged a run-scoring triple off the base of the right field wall during the Reds’ three-run sixth inning.
Miles Mikolas (7-11) fell to 1-6 over his last nine starts. He gave up seven hits and five runs with one walk and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
“It’s frustrating,” Mikolas said. “It’s been a frustrating year. I’ve got a lot to work on. I’m making too many mistakes. I’m not getting ahead. I’m not putting guys away”.
The Cardinals (63-80) have lost 80 games for the first time since 2007 when they finished 78-84.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY II
Cardinals INF Paul Goldschmidt also celebrated a birthday on Sunday, but unlike Votto, the St. Louis first baseman got the day off. He is hitless in his last eight at bats with four strikeouts.
ROOKIE POWER
Cincinnati rookies have combined to tie the franchise record for home runs by rookies in a season with 54. The 2008 team, led by Votto’s 24, also finished with 54. Spencer Steer leads this season’s crew with 20.
ELLY’S STRUGGLES
Rookie INF Elly De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with one strikeout on Sunday and is hitless in his last 15 at bats with four strikeouts, including three looking on Saturday.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cardinals: RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder pain) walked a batter in a hitless scoreless inning for Triple-A Memphis at Nashville on Saturday in the seventh appearance of his rehab assignment. “He came out good,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol reported Sunday morning.
Reds: INF Noelvi Marte was diagnosed with a nasal fracture after accidentally getting hit by a throw while tossing before Saturday’s game. His ability to play depends on how well he can breathe, manager David Bell said on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-1, 4.43 ERA, 35 strikeouts) is the scheduled starter in the opener of a three-game series on Monday at AL East-leading Baltimore.
Reds: LHP Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.20, 87 strikeouts) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start the openers of a three-game series on Tuesday at Detroit.
KC’s Ragans throws three straight wild pitches, Blue Jays sweep Royals
TORONTO | Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of three consecutive wild pitches by Cole Ragans to beat the Royals 5-2 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.
Toronto came in tied with Seattle in the wild card race, 1½games ahead of Texas. The Rangers begin a four-game series north of the border on Monday.
—From AP reports
