Wu Yibing tops Isner, is 1st from China with ATP Tour title
DALLAS | Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title, rallying in a three-set, all-tiebreaker thriller to beat John Isner in the Dallas Open on Sunday.
Wu overcame 44 aces from the big-serving Isner — one shy of tying a three-set record — and four match points in the 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12) victory. The 23-year-old was the first Chinese player in an ATP final.
Wu also came back from a set down to beat top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. There were no service breaks in Wu's victory over the fifth-seeded Isner, who was playing in his hometown tournament.
“It's not only about winning the title, I think it's more about me personally making history and also for the country,” said Wu, who was the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open when he did it as a qualifier last year.
“That's huge for the next generation,” Wu said. “For me, I need to keep going, keep my body healthy. I'm sure there's more to come.”
Leading 8-7 in the third-set tiebreaker, Isner came to the net for an easy volley that hit the top of the net and stayed on Isner's side. The 6-foot-10 American sensed the opportunity lost, sitting for a few moments and fiddling with the strings on his racket.
Wu saved another match point at 10-9 and had four match points of his own in the final tiebreaker before finally converting on Isner's serve when Isner sent a forehand long off Wu's return.
Wu fell on his back in disbelief, staying down long enough for Isner to come across the net to congratulate him.
It was the first tiebreaker in a decisive set in Wu’s career, who climbed into the top 60 of the rankings for the first time.
Battling injuries that kept him out for most of 2019-20 before the pandemic sidelined him even longer, Wu was No. 1,121 a year ago.
“I've been through a lot of things,” Wu said. “I think the reason now I'm relaxed on tennis courts is I trust myself. If you want to beat me, you have to work hard.”
Since his return, Wu has a 50-10 match record and had won three ATP Challenger titles before his Dallas breakthrough.
Isner was trying for his 17th career title in his 31st final. He made the semifinals in the inaugural Dallas Open last year before losing to eventual champion Reilly Opelka in the semifinals.
New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night in a virtually unheard of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.
The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.
The shutdown of a Division I program in midseason for reasons other than a spate of injuries or, more recently, a COVID-19 outbreak, is virtually unheard of. SMU's football program canceled its 1988 season after the NCAA handed it the “death penalty” the year before, but that move was made before the season was underway.
New Mexico State's game against California Baptist on Saturday has been canceled, and it is unknown how many more of the team's five remaining games, all in the Western Athletic Conference, will also be wiped out.
The program has been teetering since the night of the Nov. 19 shooting. Shortly after the shooting, Heiar loaded the team onto a bus and left town, minus Peake and three players who had picked him up and taken him to the hospital with a leg injuries. Police stopped the bus on its way back to the school's campus, three hours south in Las Cruces.
Peake has not been charged in the shooting. The district attorney in Albuquerque is conducting a separate investigation.
The school's announcement said Friday's move was not related to the shooting and its aftermath. The board of regents released a separate statement saying it supported "the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”
The Aggies had previously canceled the game against the Lobos in Albuquerque that had been scheduled for the day after the shooting, along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.
The Aggies have won seven WAC titles and made eight appearances in March Madness since 2007. They are supposed to move into Conference USA next year. But this year, they have struggled to a 9-15 record — including 10 losses in their last 12 games — under Heiar, who took over for Chris Jans when he left for Mississippi State. Jans went 122-32 in five seasons and took the Aggies to three tournaments.
Leadership at the school is also in flux. The board of regents recently decided not to renew the contract of Chancellor Dan Arvizu, which expires in June. Over the past 14 months, both the school's president and provost have resigned or been removed from their positions.
Scan on LeBron James' sore left foot shows no serious damage
SAN FRANCISCO | A scan done on LeBron James' troublesome left ankle and foot showed no serious issue, but the newly crowned NBA career scoring leader sat out a second straight game Saturday night since breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark earlier in the week.
Still, coach Darvin Ham expects to see James back on the floor before the All-Star break. When asked whether James might need to be sidelined through the break, Ham offered, "No, I don't think he'll allow us to do that."
General manager Rob Pelinka said earlier Saturday that nothing was seriously wrong for James, who topped former Lakers star Abdul-Jabbar during Tuesday's 133-130 home loss to Oklahoma City.
“LeBron did have some imaging on his foot injury, and we’re grateful that things came back clean and good.” Pelinka said.
The game with Golden State — missing reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry because of a left leg injury — marked James' seventh sidelined by soreness in the left ankle. He also missed one game with left foot soreness and another because of a non-COVID illness. He also sat out five games with a strained left inner thigh muscle.
“Just for him to continue to get treatment, stay off of it,” Ham said of the plan. “Obviously we made moves and one of the biggest moves is making sure we’re not putting him in a position where we’re putting him at risk of a bigger issue.”
James has what Ham called “normal wear and tear, little irritated in one area.”
The 38-year-old James has made his 19th straight All-Star team and has 38,390 career points.
“We’re just taking this time that we have to get him treated and hopefully get him back so we can make a good run and he can be in the midst of it down the stretch,” Ham said.
AP source: Eagles' Steichen leads Colts' coaching candidates
PHOENIX | Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed.
Steichen, who was one of three finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year, would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator before becoming Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018.
The Colts have been impressed by Steichen's ability to help develop Jalen Hurts, who was a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year awards.
The Colts fired Reich in early November after a third straight loss and replaced him with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. After winning his first game, Saturday and the Colts lost their last seven to finish 4-12-1.
Saturday, a former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons with the Colts, had been working as an ESPN analyst when the Colts brought him in to replace Reich.
Saturday was a candidate for Indianapolis’ permanent position. He was among those who got a second interview. Reich was hired last month as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Reich's offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020 was Nick Sirianni, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as a head coach.
Pelicans' Williamson has setback with hamstring injury
METAIRIE, La. | New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring, extending the timeline for his return to “multiple weeks past All-Star break,” basketball operations chief David Griffin said Sunday.
Griffin said Williamson, who has been averaging 26 points per game this season, had progressed to the point where he was able to participate in 3-on-3 drills in practice and was on the court when he experienced his setback.
When asked how Williamson handled the setback emotionally, Griffin said, “it's fair to say not terribly well because he was really diligent in his rehab.”
“Unfortunately this is an injury that has a very high incidence of recurrence,” Griffin said. “It's nothing he did wrong to bring this about. ... It's an injury that's tricky and hard to navigate. I think you've seen other players around the league have those same re-incidences. It's not unique."
Williamson has missed 20 straight games since his initial hamstring injury on Jan. 2. If he misses the first two weeks after the All-Star break, he' will have been out at least 27 games.
Without Williamson, the Pelicans have gone 12-16, but a number of those games were played while high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram also was out.
Ingram is now back in the lineup and has scored 25 or more points in each of his past four games.
The Pelicans enter Monday night's game at Oklahoma City having won three of four, with the lone loss in that stretch coming against surging Cleveland, which is on a six-game winning streak.
The silver lining for the Pelicans is that they have virtually the same core players available now that they had during their playoff run last spring, when Williamson was recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season.
The Pelicans also made a move at last week's NBA trade deadline that sent 6-foot-1 reserve guard Devonte' Graham to San Antonio for veteran 6-5 guard Josh Richardson, who is in his eighth season and is expected to help New Orleans defensively.
New Orleans is 29-28, placing it seventh in the Western Conference entering Sunday.
“We all feel for Z, having to navigate these injuries,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "It's an opportunity for guys to kind of band together and go out and play our best basketball.
Green, who played in the NBA for 12 seasons, said it will be important for Williamson to “get into a good mental space” now.
“It's going to be important for him to continue to attack the rehab to give himself an opportunity to get back on the floor,” Green said. “For the rest of the guys. ... We've created a standard. We know how we want to play. Guys have to do it and we all have to kind of come together while Z is out.”
The run the Pelicans made last spring without Williamson “helps our confidence,” Green said.
“It gives us not only the belief but the results to know that we can do it,” Green said. “We just got continue to go do the things we know we're capable of.”
