Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeover
TEMPE, Ariz. | The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.
The team confirmed the changes on Monday.
“We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties," the Cardinals said in a statement. "In addition, general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.”
The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday.
The 50-year-old Keim also received a contract extension last season. He's been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013. He took a medical leave of absence in December, but the team didn't elaborate on the reason.
Kingsbury joins a long list of names who couldn’t win enough games for one of the NFL's least-successful franchises. The Cardinals haven't won a championship since 1947 and have never had a coach last more than six seasons in more than a century of existence.
The low-key Kingsbury was owner Michael Bidwill's surprise choice to lead the franchise back in 2019, replacing Steve Wilks. A few months later, the franchise selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
A former quarterback himself, Kingsbury had developed a reputation for working with young quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, who played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech and went on to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win.
For a while, the Kingsbury-Murray pairing looked as if it would succeed. The Cardinals went 5-10-1 in 2019 before improving to 8-8 in 2020. The Cardinals started last season with a 10-2 record, emerging as a Super Bowl favorite, but lost four of their final five regular-season games.
They still made the playoffs, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the wild-card round.
The Cardinals started this season with high expectations, but nothing went as planned. The first bad omen came when three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the season's first six games after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.
Murray signed a $230.5 million contract with the Cardinals before training camp that could keep him with the franchise through 2028. Instead of being a celebratory moment, a strange clause in Murray's contract that mandated four hours of independent study on game weeks drew criticism.
The clause was eventually removed, but the damage to Murray's reputation was done.
Hopkins returned after his six-game suspension in October, but the season had already gone sideways. An avalanche of injuries to the offense didn't help: They lost starting tight end Zach Ertz to a season-ending knee injury and four offensive linemen missed significant time.
Then Murray was lost for the season after tearing ligaments in his knee against the Patriots on Dec. 12.
Kingsbury stayed stoic, even as the season was crumbling. There were plenty of off-the-field issues as well. Assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City and Keim's leave of absence was another surprise.
Even so, the Cardinals continued to play hard, just not particularly well. Kingsbury was popular among players in the locker room, but it wasn't enough to save his job.
Kvitova beats Rybakina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia | Petra Kvitova issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open when she beat Elena Rybakina on Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International.
The 32-year-old Kvitova, who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, relied on a powerful serve in her 6-3, 7-5 win over the reigning Wimbledon champion.
Former world No. 2 Kvitova also carried form from the recent United Cup, at which she represented the Czech Republic and won a notable victory over third-ranked American Jessica Pegula.
Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major title when she beat Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon last year. But she struggled to get into Monday’s match against Kvitova, whose serve set up key points.
“I lost (to Rybakina) last season and she played really great, serving really well so I focused on my serve, waited for my chances to break her,” Kvitova, said. “And my serve worked very well today. It’s what I’m very happy with.
“It was about (dominating) the serve and first one or two points of the rallies.”
Most players have hailed the United Cup mixed teams format as a success and welcomed the unusual experience of male and female players working together as teammates.
“I enjoyed the United Cup and playing with the guys,” Kvitova said. "It was a different vibe and gave me great practice, great attitude as well so I came here playing very well.”
Kvitova now will play either Shelby Rogers of Zheng Qinwen in the second round.
Another Wimbledon champion, Garbine Muguruza, was beaten in the first round. Muguruza joined the main draw as a wild card and lost 6-3, 6-4 to eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic.
Earlier, Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann, also fresh from the United Cup, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4.
At the Hobart International, American qualifier Lauren Davis beat fourth-seeded compatriot Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2. It was Stephens' second consecutive first-round exit after her loss as second seed at the ASB Classic in Auckland.
Packers' Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. | Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game.
Walker issued an apology via Twitter and expressed his regret again while speaking to reporters Monday.
“Another rookie mistake,” Walker said. “Selfish. Just a selfish act of me. Very, just very stupid and dumb. I’ll say immature of me. Once again, made the same mistake twice. I just always seem to overreact at times and I did it again last night. That was pretty much it.”
The incident occurred Sunday during Detroit’s go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter of a 20-16 Lions victory that prevented the Packers from reaching the playoffs. Walker was close behind two Lions staffers as they attended to Detroit running back D’Andre Swift, Walker’s former Georgia teammate.
Lions team physician Sean Lynch put his left hand on Walker’s right elbow to move him away from the staffers so he could check on Swift as well. Walker then shoved Lynch in the back.
Packers rookie defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — who also played at Georgia with Walker and Swift — later appeared to bump his left shoulder into Lynch’s back but didn’t get penalized.
Walker said he was in the area because he wanted to see how his former college teammate was doing, but he now realizes he shouldn't have done anything to interfere with any Lions staffers.
“I’ve got to get out of the way and let him do his job and that’s it,” Walker said.
Walker said he apologized to his teammates as well as reaching out to the Lions.
“I made a mistake, I did what I did, and I own up to that,” Walker said. “It’s just something I’ve got to live with. It’s a mistake I made and I just pray that they forgive me and that’s all I can do at this point — and own up to everything and face everything that comes with it. That’s all I can do.”
Cameras showed a visibly frustrated Walker head to the locker room after his ejection.
The Packers selected both Walker and Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 draft, taking Walker 22nd overall and Wyatt 28th.
This was the second time Walker got ejected from a game in his rookie season. He also was ejected during an Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo after shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.
“For people who don’t know me, I did the same thing twice, so I put out this image that I don’t want of myself, but I did it,” Walker said. "So I have to live with it. I can’t quite change how people view me. I try my best to try to change it, but you understand what I’m saying. I can’t control that. That’s out of my control. Once again, I just pray they forgive me. Once again, I’m human just like everybody else. And I have to face everything that I did last night and just live with it."
Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed his disappointment over the ejection after the game.
“We’ve had a guy get ejected twice,” LaFleur said “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally. Because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. We’ve got to be better, and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”
Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee
NEW YORK | Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks.
Durant was hurt Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 victory in Miami after the Heat's Jimmy Butler fell into his knee. Durant grabbed at his knee and briefly remained in the game before asking to come out and going to the locker room.
He had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament. The team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.
He missed 21 games last season when he sprained his left MCL in January — also when a player fell into him — and the Nets fell apart. They went 5-16, tumbling down the standings, and their poor play without him contributed to Durant's disappointment with the franchise and trade request over the summer.
Durant eventually rescinded the request and has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He is sixth in the league with 29.7 points per game and shooting a career-high 55.9% from the field. Durand passed Dominique Wilkins to move into 14th place on the NBA's career scoring list earlier in Sunday's game.
Now the Nets will hope to better withstand his absence, believing they are better balanced than last season under coach Jacque Vaughn.
“The strength of our team is us picking each other up and just being ready for whatever’s thrown at us,” teammate Kyrie Irving said after the game.
The Nets play again Thursday when they host Boston in a nationally televised showdown. If Durant can return soon after the next evaluation, he could be ready to play in the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The current leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference frontcourt players had to miss the game because of injury last season.
Bale retires at 33 with 5 CL titles, many Wales memories
Gareth Bale announced his retirement from soccer on Monday at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain’s greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales.
Bale was once the world's most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid for $132 million in 2013 and, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, was a devastating forward capable of surging runs and brilliant goals with his powerful left foot.
He was a European champion with Madrid in 2014, ‘16, ’17, '18 and last year, before finishing his club career by helping Los Angeles FC win the Major League Soccer title.
Affected by injuries in recent years, he ended his career saving the best performances for his country, for whom he played a record 111 matches and scored a record 41 times.
Key to qualifying Wales for its first World Cup in 64 years, Bale scored in the group stage in Qatar — a penalty against the United States — and his last match was a 3-0 loss to England on Nov. 29.
Bale said his decision to retire from international soccer was "by far the hardest of my career.”
“My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am," Bale said in a statement. "The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced.
"I am honored and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together have been to unexpected and amazing places."
Bale started out as a left back for Southampton, moved to Tottenham in 2007 for a six-year spell, and had another year at Spurs in the 2020-21 season on loan from Madrid.
He scored 53 Premier League goals and 81 in La Liga. He won three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey and one English League Cup title.
Only one player — former Real Madrid star Paco Gento — won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Bale.
“I move on with anticipation to the next step in my life,” Bale said. “An opportunity for a new adventure.”
Madrid called Bale a “legend of our club and world football.”
“Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade,” the Spanish club said. Madrid referred specifically to his go-ahead goals in the 2014 and ‘18 Champions League finals and his solo goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in 2014 when he sprinted down the left wing, even outside the field through the coaches’ technical areas.
However, there is a slight sense that his career is unfulfilled given the way his time at Madrid petered out after scoring twice — including a flying volley — in the win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018.
Injuries and a breakdown in his relationship with former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane led to Bale becoming a peripheral figure in the Spanish capital. He appeared to lack the motivation to play for Madrid but was always ready to go to great lengths to play for his beloved Wales.
While celebrating a win that qualified his country for the 2020 European Championship, Bale held up a Welsh flag with the words “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order” written on it.
He was at his best for Wales when helping the team reach the Euro 2016 semifinals unexpectedly, memorably beating fancied Belgium in the quarterfinals before losing to Portugal.
Bale, who made his Wales debut in May 2006 in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, broke the previous Wales record of 28 goals set by Ian Rush. He has won Wales’ player of the year award six times.
“How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put in to words the way I felt, every single time I put on that Welsh shirt?” Bale said. “My answer is that I couldn’t possibly do any of those things justice, simply with words.
"But I know that every person involved in Welsh football, feels the magic, and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel, without using any words at all.”
Praising Bale's impact, Wales said: “The term ‘legend’ is overused in the modern game, but there are few players as deserving of that accolade than Bale for the crucial part he has played in revolutionizing the image of the national team off the field and delivering success on it.”
He joined Los Angeles from Madrid in June, when his contract at Madrid expired, and helped his new team win the MLS championship, scoring a 128th-minute equalizer in the final. LA went on to beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.