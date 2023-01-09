Buccaneers Cardinals Football

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of a game in 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeover

TEMPE, Ariz. | The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.

