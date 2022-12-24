Jets Austin Suspended Football

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

 Associated Press

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.

