Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.
The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.
Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.
“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni said. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the gambling policy for NFL personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”
Per the NFL's gambling policy for personnel, wagering on sports — even if not NFL games — is a violation.
NFL Network and ESPN first reported Austin's suspension by the league.
Austin is in his second season coaching on Robert Saleh's staff with the Jets. The two were also on San Francisco's staff together in 2019, when Saleh was the defensive coordinator and Austin an offensive quality control coach. The 38-year-old Austin also served as a pro and college scouting intern for Dallas during the 2017 and ’18 seasons.
Austin caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns during a 10-year NFL playing career. Signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth in 2006, Austin played his first eight seasons in Dallas and made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010.
He finished his playing career with one-year stints in Cleveland (2014) and Philadelphia (2015) before retiring and pursuing coaching.
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS | A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father.
A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis, who previously alleged in a separate lawsuit she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s.
Attorneys for Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but said in court filings that they intend to appeal the decision. One of Davis' lawyers, Andrew Bergman, confirmed the decision, but did not immediately offer any other comment. In March, Davis sued Jones in Dallas County, asking a judge to void a legal agreement she said her mother, Cynthia Davis, reached with Jones two years after she was born. The 1998 settlement allegedly said that Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly say he was Alexandra's father — something the married owner of the Cowboys denied.
Davis dropped that case in April, saying that she would instead seek to prove that Jones is her father. She filed the paternity case that month.
On Thursday, Associate Judge T. Jones Abendroth wrote that “after careful consideration” she would grant Davis' motion to have Jones undergo genetic testing.
The 80-year-old Jones and his wife, Gene, were married in 1963. They have three children, and all have front office roles with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.
Davis' original lawsuit claimed that Jones “pursued” Cynthia Davis, who was also married at the time, after they met while she was working for American Airlines out of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Their settlement allegedly called for Jones to pay Cynthia Davis $375,000 and for Alexandra Davis to receive a “certain monthly, annual and special funding” from a trust until she was 21, as well as lump sum payments when she turned 24, 26 and 28.
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
WASHINGTON | Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans.
With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey's most hallowed records.
Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey."
Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
“Step by step, guys," Ovechkin said after posing with sons Sergei and Ilya and the milestone pucks. “Still a long way.”
While it will take at least a couple more years to see if it's possible for Ovechkin to challenge Gretzky, moving past Howe warranted plenty of celebration. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!” throughout Washington's 4-1 win, never louder than after he hit the empty net.
Teammates did the same in the locker room during a closed-door celebration, which followed Jets players lining up to shake Ovechkin's hand at center ice.
"I think it’s just to show respect, and it’s history for them as well," Ovechkin said. “The game is the game, but as soon as the whistle blows, it’s all about hockey. We respect each other.”
Ovechkin hit the post on his first shot at the empty net and passed up another attempt by giving the puck to countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov — and getting it back. Even if he didn't want to make history this way, Washington's longtime captain was going to do what it took to ice his team's fourth consecutive victory.
“It’s the kind of situation where if you have a chance to take it, you take it,” Ovechkin said. “I give it to Kuzy and he’s like, ‘I don’t want to take it.’ But after that, it’s special.”
Teammates leapt off the bench in celebration and the arena goal counter flipped to 802. A video tribute from Howe's son Mark followed.
“On behalf of Gordie Howe, the guy you just passed, and from (my) mother Colleen and the entire Howe family, we just want to congratulate on what a fantastic achievement,” Mark Howe said in representing his father, who died in 2016 at age 88. “You've been a pleasure to watch.”
Ovechkin made the hockey community watch him chase Howe for more than a week after recording a hat trick to become just the third player with 800 goals. He endured a four-game goal drought before breaking through Friday.
“After the hat trick to get 800, it took a little while to get 801 and 802,” said center Dylan Strome, who assisted on Ovechkin’s first goal of the game. “To see the puck go in was just relief, I’m sure, from everyone.”
Ovechkin after tying Howe did not look satisfied with stopping at 801. He got a breakaway early in the second period and was denied this time by Rittich — the 166th different goaltender he has scored on — and had a few other chances as the game progressed.
With the Capitals leading 3-1 late and Rittich pulled for an extra attacker, fans chanted for Ovechkin to get onto the ice. He and coach Peter Laviolette had discussed not forcing the situation, but when it was Ovechkin's turn, he didn't miss his opportunity.
“There is something good about what he does offensively when the goalie is out of the net, as well,” Laviolette said. "We didn’t change anything and it is a pretty special moment, pretty special night.”
It made it more special for Ovechkin to have wife Nastya and his sons in attendance. Minutes after 4-year-old Sergei and 2-year-old Ilya sat on his lap in the locker room, Ovechkin also beamed knowing his parents were watching from their home in Moscow.
“Very emotional,” Ovechkin said. "Doing it with the home crowd, it’s special. They give me full support, and this is pretty big. It’s a historic moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players. It’s pretty cool.”
D-backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
PHOENIX | The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last season with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles this year.
The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an excellent defender in the outfield who also has the ability to play catcher.
Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said it was difficult to give up Varsho, who had become a leader in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse despite his relative youth.
“To get good players, we had to give up a good player,” Hazen said. “But we feel like we acquired two good players. Two good players who fit a very specific need for us.”
Moreno and Gurriel are both right-handed hitters, which allows the D-backs to balance their left-handed heavy lineup.
Varsho is a left-handed hitter and was part of Arizona's group of young, talented outfielders that includes Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Stone Garrett and Pavin Smith. The D-backs finished with a 74-88 record last season and are trying to compete in the loaded NL West, which includes the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Trading Varsho was a steep cost, but Hazen said it was the best way to continue to improve the roster and try to close the gap.
“I don't think we're sitting in a place where one player, or one free agent signing is going to take us where we need to go to compete,” Hazen said. “You see what's happening in the National League right now. We still have a lot of work to do.”
The Blue Jays had the opposite problem of the Diamondbacks: a heavily right-handed lineup. The addition of Varsho should give them more left-handed balance in the middle of the order.
The trade for Varsho is the latest offseason move for the busy Blue Jays, who also have added outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and reliever Erik Swanson. Toronto loses Moreno but has some depth at catcher with All-Star Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen.
Gurriel is the brother of Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel. Varsho is the son of former major league outfielder Gary Varsho.
To make room on the 40-man roster for both players, the D-backs designated catcher Ali Sánchez for assignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.