Browns get speed, land WR Moore from Jets, swap draft picks
CLEVELAND | Elijah Moore wanted out of New York. The Browns wanted speed.
Both got their wish.
Cleveland added another offensive playmaker and target for quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, acquiring Moore in a trade with the Jets, who have overhauled their receiving group this offseason — perhaps in advance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' arrival.
The Browns have agreed to send the No. 42 pick in this year's draft to the Jets for Moore and the No. 74 selection. The deal's completion is pending a physical.
The Jets are parting ways with Moore, a second-round pick in 2021, shortly after agreeing to terms with former Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the contract.
New York will have picks No. 42 and 43 — as well as No. 13 overall. Earlier in free agency, the Jets signed former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard and have been working toward a possible deal for Rodgers.
Cleveland made its major quarterback move last year, sending three first-round picks to Houston for Watson in a controversial trade. Now they're adding a downfield threat for Watson in Moore, who can play in the slot, backfield or line up outside. He'll complement receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
The Browns lacked a player capable of stretching defenses after Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick in 2021, struggled with drops and his confidence.
Cleveland explored the free agent market and other trades, including one for Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before striking the deal with the Jets.
While Moore, who will turn 23 next week, hasn't put up big numbers, he's quick and versatile and gives Cleveland's offense another wrinkle to support Watson and its strong running game.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Moore had 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown last season, but was unhappy with his role and asked for a trade. He became disgruntled due to a lack of pass-catching opportunities and asked to be dealt in October.
After the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay in Week 6, Moore quote-tweeted a reporter’s Twitter post that pointed out he had no official receiving targets. In a series of since-deleted tweets, Moore posted if he said what he really wanted to, he’d be viewed as selfish, but added: “Just know I don’t understand either.”
Things took a turn when he reportedly had a disagreement with then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur the following week and was held out from practice for two days to clear his head — but then requested to be dealt by the Jets.
Moore didn’t travel with the team to Denver for its victory in Week 7. He returned to practice the following week, but had no catches the next two games and was targeted just once.
Coach Robert Saleh insisted Moore wouldn’t be traded and was a big part of what the Jets wanted to do on offense last season and in the future. But Moore’s production the rest of the season was minimal, catching more than two passes just twice in the next eight games.
Five months after asking to be dealt, Moore gets a fresh start in Cleveland.
Moore played college ball at Mississippi. He had 43 catches for 538 yards and five TDs as a rookie, but his production dipped in 2022 in part because the Jets didn't have good quarterback play along with the arrival of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Wichita State hires ORU's Paul Mills to lead hoops program
Wichita State hired Paul Mills away from Oral Roberts on Wednesday to turn around its languishing men's basketball program, landing what has been one of the hottest names among mid-major coaches.
The 50-year-old Mills led the the Golden Eagles to two of the past three NCAA Tournaments, engineering upsets of Ohio State and Florida as a No. 15 seed in 2021 before going 30-5 this past season and losing to Duke as a No. 5 seed.
He replaces Isaac Brown, who was fired after three seasons as the Shockers slowly slipped toward mediocrity.
"My family and I are extremely excited about being a part of Wichita State,” said Mills, who will be introduced during a news conference Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. “The rich history, winning tradition and unbelievable community support will keep us working on behalf of the greatest fans in all of college basketball.”
Mills got his break in coaching when he joined Scott Drew's first staff at Baylor in 2003, working alongside future Kansas State coach Jerome Tang in helping to turn around a program that had been mired in controversy. Mills stayed for 14 years, helping to reach seven NCAA Tournaments, before replacing Scott Sutton at Oral Roberts before the 2017 season.
“I absolutely love Paul Mills. He’s like a brother to me. So happy for him and his family, for Wendy and the girls,” said Tang, who has Kansas State playing Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night. "He’s going to be incredible because he is passionate about young people and about developing young men.
“There’s no throttle, like, hold-back governor on him in terms of love and what he pours into his guys.”
Mills went just 11-21 each of his first two seasons in Tulsa, but the seeds of a turnaround had been planted, and the Golden Eagles have not had a losing season since. The biggest step came two years ago, when Mills led Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 of an NCAA Tournament played entirely within an Indianapolis “bubble environment” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Golden Eagles slipped to 19-12 the following year before winning 30 games and the Summit League title this past season, when they were led by high-scoring guard Max Abmas, an honorable mention All-American selection.
“He’s the one that told me, he said, ‘Tang, 10s hangs with 10s and one hangs with ones,’” Tang said, “and he’s a 10 and he’s going to have some 10s around him.”
The hiring of Mills comes as the Shockers try to position themselves at the forefront of a new-look American Athletic Conference. Perennial powerhouse Houston is joining Central Florida and Cincinnati in leaving for the Big 12 after this season, and six new schools are due to arrive from Conference USA for the start of next season.
Wichita State, a power under Ralph Miller and Gene Smithson in the 1960s, returned to prominence when Mark Turgeon took over in 2000. But it was under Gregg Marshall, who resigned in November 2020 amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players, that it began to soar. The Shockers advanced to the Final Four in 2013, finished the regular season unbeaten the following year and at one point went to seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments.
Brown, who was Marshall's top recruiter, led them back to the NCAA Tournament in his first year. But the Shockers were just 15-13 last year and 17-15 this past season, leading Saal to decide that a coaching change was necessary.
Turns out the answer Saal was looking for was just a few hours south at Oral Roberts.
“Paul Mills’ heart for people, passion for life and approach to the development of young people and programs is energizing,” Wichita State athletic director Kevin Saal said in a statement. “He aligns with Shocker Athletics’ core values, facilitates a first-class student-athlete experience and fuels broad-based competitive excellence.”
Michael Jordan considering sale of Hornets; no deal imminent
Michael Jordan is considering selling the Charlotte Hornets.
The six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin.
“Four years ago, Michael Jordan sold a stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a Gabe Plotkin-led group,” Jump Management, which is Michael Jordan’s family office, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday. “As a natural step in a process due to that transaction, Michael and Gabe are in discussions about his group potentially buying an additional stake.”
No deal is imminent.
“At this time, it is unclear whether an additional sale will take place,” the statement read.
Jordan declined interview requests to discuss the potential sale of the team through his spokesperson, Estee Portnoy.
In 2019, Jordan sold a portion of the Hornets to Plotkin, a founder of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim of DI Capital, but Jordan still controlled the majority of the team’s equity.
It’s unclear at this point if Jordan is looking to sell his entire majority stake in the team, or just a portion of it.
Jordan is the NBA’s only Black owner. He purchased the expansion team from Bob Johnson for $180 million in 2010. The team had a net worth of $1.7 billion after the 2021-22 season, according to Forbes.
Jordan experienced plenty of success as an NBA player, leading the Chicago Bulls to three-peat championships twice while being named an NBA All-Star 14 times. He also has had success with his Jordan Brand line of merchandise and has a current net worth of $2 billion, per Forbes.
But the 60-year-old Jordan hasn't had much success as an NBA owner.
Since 2010, the Hornets are 419-595 and they will miss the playoffs this season for the seventh straight year. The Hornets have reached the playoffs only twice in 13 seasons under Jordan and have never advanced to the second round.
The Hornets are listed as the 27th-most valuable NBA franchise in the 30-team league.
But franchises are a hot commodity.
Mat Ishbia, a mortgage executive, agreed to purchase the majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion in December. The league approved the sale last month.
And Joe Tsai, the co-founder of Alibaba, agreed in 2019 to buy the remaining 51% of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for about $3.4 billion. Tsai had previously purchased 49% of the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in 2021.
Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop
BONIFAY, Fla. | Suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week, authorities said.
Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell's car, were arrested last week and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. Holmes County is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.
According to the report, a deputy spotted Mitchell's black Dodge Challenger traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on a rural highway north of Bonifay last Wednesday night and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The deputy reported that the Challenger accelerated to over 141 mph, and the deputy discontinued pursuit after several miles. Less than 10 minutes later, the deputy spotted the Challenger again while sitting at an intersection in Bonifay. The deputy activated the patrol car's lights and resumed pursuit. The Challenger eventually pulled into a residential area and stopped.
During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies recovered 8 ounces of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun, the arrest report said.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday after the first practice of spring that Mitchell was suspended from the team “and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is."
“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions,” Saban said. "There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You’ve gotta be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations that you put yourself in. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”
Mitchell, who is from Alabaster, Alabama, was a five-star prospect rated the 34th-best player and No. 3 safety in the 247Composite rankings.
Online court records didn't list a defense attorney for Mitchell.
NASCAR suspends Williams for parking at start-finish line
ATLANTA | Josh Williams was given a one-race suspension on Tuesday as punishment for parking his car at the start-finish line at Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Williams accepted his punishment but said he doesn't regret his actions which led to the penalty. He will miss this Saturday's Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
NASCAR announced Williams was suspended for disobeying a NASCAR request during the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
NASCAR ordered Williams to park his car in the garage after debris came off his car during the race, forcing a caution. Williams instead parked his car on the checkered start-finish line, climbed out and walked toward his pit crew with a wave to the fans.
Williams complained to his crew on his radio before exiting the car. He said it was “apparently” NASCAR regulations to park your vehicle following a wreck “of any kind.” Added Williams: “This is some bull you know what. I’ve never heard of this in my life.”
Williams issued a statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, thanking fans and sponsors for their support.
“I stand behind what I did and don't regret any action I made,” Williams tweeted before adding: “I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them.”
Williams also posted an image of “park it” T-shirts he said are available for sale, with proceeds going to various hospitals that he supports. Williams has conducted his Josh Williams Hospital Tour since 2015. He has visited more than 140 children's and other hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.