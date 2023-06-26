Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France | After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.
F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
French automotive company Renault Group — Alpine's parent company — said Monday that the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.
“The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. around $900 million following this investment,” the team said in a statement. "It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1."
Other investors include actor Michael B. Jordan.
Reynolds and McElhenney completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham in November 2020. The club was thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners and secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer this season.
With drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alpine stands fifth in the constructors' championship. The team was fourth in the constructors’ standings last year and has been struggling in its goal to close the gap on Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season.
Renault said the investors have an expertise in the sports industry, having previously worked with the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL, French soccer club Toulouse and Wrexham.
Renault said Alpine Racing SAS, the entity manufacturing F1 engines in France, is not part of the transaction and will remain entirely owned by Renault Group.
Bob Bradley fired by Toronto, which promotes Terry Dunfield to interim coach
TORONTO | Bob Bradley was fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto on Monday after the team won just three of 20 Major League Soccer matches this season.
Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, was promoted to interim head coach. The 41-year-old, who also played for Vancouver and Manchester City, had been head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.
Mike Sorber, Toronto's assistant coach and technical director, also was fired.
Toronto, which lost 2-1 at New England on Saturday, is 14th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with three wins, seven losses and 10 draws. The team has won just two of its last 17 matches in all competitions, drawing eight. Only Miami has a worse record with five runs, 13 losses and no draws.
The 65-year-old Bradley, a former U.S. national team coach whose son is Toronto captain Michael Bradley, was hired in November 2021 and led the team to 14 wins, 26 losses and 19 draws.
“Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here," Toronto president Bill Manning said in a statement. "We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected.”
Midfielder Federico Bernardeschi criticized Toronto's style of play after a 1-0 loss at Austin on May 20. Toronto was missing 10 players due to injuries or suspensions.
“We don’t play,” Bernardeschi said. “We play long pass. We don’t have an idea to play.”
“I think this city, the fans, everybody, don’t deserve this,” he added.
Bradley benched Bernardeschi for the following weekend's game against D.C. United, a 2-1 win, calling it a “coach’s decision” rather than a disciplinary action. Bernardeschi returned to the starting lineup for the following match against Chicago, a 0-0 draw.
Toronto went through a 418-minute league scoring drought after CJ Sapong’s strike in a 1-0 win over visiting New York City on April 29. Toronto failed to score during a four-game winless run in May against New England (2-0), Montreal (2-0), the New York Red Bulls (0-0) and Austin (1-0).
Toronto also was knocked out of the Canadian Championship at the first hurdle, beaten 2-1 May 9 by Montreal in a quarterfinal.
Bradley coached the U.S. from 2006-11 and Egypt from 2011-13. At club level, he coached Norway's Stabæk (2014-15), France's Le Havre (2015-16) and England's Swansea (2016).
He became the fourth MLS coach fired since the start of the season. Chicago replaced Ezra Hendrickson with Frank Klopas on May 8, the same day the New York Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber was replaced by Troy Lesesne, and Miami's Phil Neville was fired on June 1 and replaced by Javier Morales.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
ATLANTA | The Atlanta Hawks cleared significant salary cap space on Monday by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Collins, who was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason and again leading up to last week's NBA draft, finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6.
The trade was first reported by ESPN.
Collins, 25, was a first-round pick in 2017 and scored in double figures in each of his six seasons with Atlanta. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds, both career bests, in the 2019-20 season and 17.6 points per game for the 2021-21 team that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.
Collins' scoring declined as Trae Young and other players assumed lead scoring roles. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds this season, when the Hawks suffered their second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.
With the Hawks looking to clear salary-cap room, Collins, who is guaranteed $25.3 million in the 2023-24 season, became a much-discussed trade target.
During the draft, the Hawks made a different deal by trading a future second-round pick to Boston for Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye, who was a second-round pick by the Celtics. The Hawks selected guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan in the first round, at No. 15 overall. The Hawks selected wing player Seth Lundy from Penn State at No. 46 overall.
After the draft, Hawks general manager Landry Fields said he didn't consider the team's need to clear salary cap space a barrier to the 2023-24 season.
“I wouldn't consider it something that's necessarily difficult,” Fields said. “I don't know if that's the right word for it. I think we have things we can look at in time, but I also think part of this is about development and improving our roster that way.”
Gay, 36, is due approximately $6.5 million next season, creating significant savings for Atlanta.
Collins (6-foot-9, 235) brings size and scoring potential to a Utah front line that also includes Lauri Markkanen, 2023 rookie Walker Kessler and last week's No. 9 overall pick, Taylor Hendricks, a power forward from Central Florida.
Collins' exit could create more playing time for young forwards AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson, as well as veteran Saddiq Bay.
Gay (6-8, 250) averaged 5.2 points in 56 games, all as a backup, for Utah in the 2022-23 season. He has averaged 15.8 points per game for his career, including a personal-best 21.1 for Sacramento in the 2014-15 season.
Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
BAD HOMBURG, Germany | Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over grass-court specialist Tatjana Maria on Monday.
Swiatek, making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks before, took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set.
But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next and lost only two more games for the rest of the match, wrapping up the win in 1 hour, 52 minutes.
It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.
“At the beginning it was tricky,” Swiatek said. “But I’m pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing.”
Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title. She’s yet to make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
The top-ranked Polish player next faces Jil Teichmann in the second round. The Swiss player rallied to beat Claire Liu of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Fellow American Emma Navarro eased to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Argentine Nadia Podoroska for a second-round meeting with Alizé Cornet of France.
Also, the fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif edged Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 for her first main-draw win on grass.
Katerina Siniakova defeated the seventh-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4, and Bianca Andreescu edged Sonay Kartal of Britain 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
There were wins, too,for Canadian Leylah Fernandez, Czech player Linda Noskova, France;s Varvara Gracheva and Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.
Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour
LONDON | Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour, with the second term running through 2026.
The ATP announced the news on Monday. Gaudenzi, a former professional player, started the job in January 2020.
Under Gaudenzi, men’s tennis introduced a 50-50 profit-sharing formula that resulted in a $37.5 million rise in prize money across the ATP Tour and lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour in 2023.
The tour said that represents the highest one-year jump in the circuit’s history.
Other elements of Gaudenzi’s tenure touted in the news release included the introduction of 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments; long-term aggregation of media rights; increased player pension contributions; and a 75% increase in ATP Challenger Tour prize money to $21.1 million this year.
Gaudenzi wants to increase the cooperation among the seven governing bodies of tennis, a group that also includes the WTA, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments.
The Italian won three tour-level titles and reached a career-high ranking of 18th before retiring as a player in 2003. He replaced Chris Kermode as the ATP's leader.
