Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
TEMPE, Ariz. | J.J. Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans.
But the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in the stands before games.
Now one of the best defensive players in NFL history looks as if he's ready to call it a career.
Watt — a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year — indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and baby on social media while writing: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”
The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son.
Watt, 33, was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks, to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Watt was solid during his rookie season, but became a star in 2012, with a stunning 20 1/2 sacks and 39 tackles for a loss. His production dipped slightly in 2013 before two more big seasons. He had 20 1/2 sacks in 2014 and 17 1/2 in 2015.
His production slipped during the later half of his career, largely because of injuries. He missed big chunks of time in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, but has had a late-career revival with the Cardinals — his 9 1/2 sacks this season are his most since 2018.
Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Texans, leaving in 2021 as one of the most beloved figures in the city's sports history. His community efforts were unmatched, highlighted by raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Sports Radio 610, which is the flagship station of the Texans, set up the J.J. Watt Goodbye Hotline that received hundreds of messages. The station tweeted a 30-minute montage of the calls, with plenty of lighter fare such as the man who planned to name his twins Jay and Jae and another who sang “I Will Always Love You.”
But several men sounded as if they were choking back tears or actively weeping during their messages and one caller from Santa Fe, Texas, thanked Watt for paying for the funerals of the eight students and two teachers who died in a school shooting there in 2018.
Watt set Texans franchise records in sacks (101), tackles for loss (172), quarterback hits (281) and forced fumbles (25).
Watt has spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals. He has played some of his best football in Arizona over the past few weeks, with three sacks against the Broncos and two tackles for a loss on Christmas against the Buccaneers.
The Cardinals and Watt have two more games this season, both on the road against the Falcons and 49ers.
Shiffrin takes win No. 78 with 1st GS victory in 2022
SEMMERING, Austria | Mikaela Shiffrin had to overcome a lot of pressure Tuesday to end her one-year drought in women's World Cup giant slaloms.
And not all the pressure on the American was coming from her rivals.
Holding a big advantage of 0.72 seconds, Shiffrin found it hard to focus on her last run. Standing in the start house on top of the Panorama course, the race leader could hear exactly how well her competitors were doing.
“You can hear the (finish area) announcer on the top, she's announcing in English, so it’s really getting into my head," Shiffrin said after the race.
After she heard the announcer enthusiastically call new best times for Marta Bassino and then for Petra Vlhová, Shiffrin tried to tell herself: “Just ignore it!”
She knew she had to push hard all the way — and did just that. Shiffrin lost nearly six-tenths of her advantage but ultimately beat Vlhová by 0.13 seconds, the American’s first triumph in the discipline in more than a year.
“It’s quite loud at the start, there is a lot of distraction. And I was starting to get really nervous, so I just tried to push. These other women pushed so hard on the second run, they almost caught up all the way,” Shiffrin said.
The result marked Shiffrin’s fourth World Cup win of the season and 78th overall, leaving her four short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn.
Bassino, who won the previous GS and remains in the lead of the discipline standings, was 0.31 behind in third. France's Tessa Worley, who was third after the opening run, dropped to fourth, and Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden trailed by 1.52 in eighth.
It was the 15th GS win in total for Shiffrin, who was the 2018 Olympic champion, but the first since triumphing in Courchevel, France, in December 2021. She had just one podium result from the seven previous giant slaloms in the calendar year 2022.
“Very special,” Shiffrin said about ending the drought. “GS is one of the hardest events for me, but also, when I’m skiing well, then it’s just amazing.”
The race was a replacement for the season-opening giant slalom that was canceled in another Austrian resort, Sölden, in October, and is the first in a three-day series, followed by another GS on Wednesday and a night slalom the next day.
“The start of (an event) with three races is always a bit nerve-racking. You hope that you are on the right shape, that you can bring intensity to the start,” Shiffrin said.
Shiffrin won all three events when Semmering last hosted races on three consecutive days in December 2016 and she was on her way to the first of her four overall World Cup titles.
Tuesday's race was also the first in a series of eight technical events in Austria, Croatia, and Slovenia.
“It's important to start this block with good skiing, with a good mindset, a good mentality, and the right motivation,” Shiffrin said. “I feel I’m there, so no matter what happens the next two days, it’s a really, really good place to start this block.”
Sofia Goggia, the Italian speed specialist who is runner-up to Shiffrin in the overall standings, does not compete at Semmering, enabling the American to extend her lead to 205 points.
Valérie Grenier posted the fourth-fastest time in the opening run but was disqualified as the Canadian had left the start house too early.
Shiffrin’s American teammate Paula Moltzan placed 10th, two weeks after earning her career-best eighth at a GS in Italy.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Tagovailoa was experiencing symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday, though McDaniel said it is unclear if Tagovailoa was concussed in Sunday's 26-20 loss to Green Bay.
Tagovailoa appeared to bang his head on the ground when he was tackled in the second quarter against the Packers, but he never left the game and was not evaluated for a concussion.
“As far as the game was concerned, no one recognized anything with regard to any sort of hit. I can’t really tell you exactly what it was,” McDaniel said, adding that he got the news Monday afternoon.
The concussion protocol is enacted whenever a player reports concussion-related symptoms, even if he isn’t certain to have a concussion.
There is no set timetable for exiting the protocol, so Tagovailoa could potentially play in Sunday's pivotal game at New England if he advances through the NFL’s five-step process and is cleared.
Teddy Bridgewater will practice this week with the first team, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Week 17.
“That’s one of the reasons you go and aggressively pursue a player like Teddy Bridgewater,” McDaniel said.
If Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion, it would be his second this season.
He entered the concussion protocol after taking a scary hit that knocked him unconscious during Miami’s Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati. He was stretchered off the field and returned in Week 7.
Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but was evaluated and stayed in the game. The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.
The injury comes at a challenging time for Miami (8-7), which has lost four straight to fall to the bottom of the AFC playoff field.
“This is something that we have all of our fortunes ahead of us,” McDaniel said, “so it’s up to us to choose what we do with all the past experiences, move on to the next game.”
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson announces he's entering NFL draft
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson will declare for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule.
Nelson, who made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, is the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago.
Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles, including a career-high 11 against Rutgers, and had 5 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team.
The Scottsbluff native started the last 32 games at Nebraska and ended his career with 167 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 43 games.
Two other Nebraska defenders already have left. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann transferred to Michigan and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis declared for the draft.
Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract
NEW YORK | The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.
Ottavino's deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
The 37-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 2/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“Adam has a long track record of success,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release. “He was a staple for us late in games last season, which shows the trust we have in him. We’re excited to have him back.”
Ottavino joins veteran right-hander David Robertson and lefty Brooks Raley in the back of a Mets bullpen anchored by Díaz.
Robertson agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, Raley was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade and Díaz was re-signed to a $102 million, five-year deal. Right-hander Drew Smith also returns.
Ottavino is 38-34 with a 3.44 ERA and 33 saves in 12 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets.
In a corresponding move, right-hander William Woods was designated for assignment by New York.
