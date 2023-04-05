NASCAR, teams at 'significant impasse' over charters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | A top group of NASCAR team owners skipped a meeting with series officials Wednesday with the two sides at an impasse over permanent charters, a key plank in the business model of the stock car series.
Fearing the meeting would be “hijacked” by conversation solely on the charters -- multimillion-dollar guarantees of having a car in NASCAR’s top Cup Series -- the team owner council told NASCAR it felt talks should be postponed.
NASCAR said it planned to hold the meeting anyway, but the teams did not attend, said Curtis Polk, a part owner of 23XI Racing and one of four members of a negotiating committee that is trying to hammer out a new business plan for the nation’s top racing series.
“It was evident that if we got the whole group together, that was going to be the only topic that anyone wanted to talk about and that is generally not constructive,” said Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing. Alpern, Polk, Jeff Gordon of Hendrick Motorsports and Steve Newmark of RFK Racing are the members of the council representing all teams.
The owners went public last October with their frustration over what they consider a broken business model in which racetracks and NASCAR make the bulk of the money and teams are forced to fund their organizations through outside sponsorship.
In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Alpern and Polk said significant progress has been made with NASCAR on many key issues but the two sides have reached a “significant impasse” on the charters.
NASCAR in 2016 adopted a charter system for 36 cars that is as close to a franchise model as possible in a sport that was founded by and independently owned by the France family. The charters give the teams something of value to hold — or sell — and protect their investment in the sport.
The charters are both renewable — the current ones expire at the end of the 2024 season — and revocable by NASCAR if a team fails to perform over a predetermined length of time. The race teams want the charters to become permanent, and NASCAR apparently is unwilling to even discuss the issue.
“It's the foundation that everything else is built upon. If they gave you the moon, but they're able to take it away from you periodically, what good is having the moon?” Polk told AP.
NASCAR has said it is willing to work with the teams on financial security, and reiterated that commitment Wednesday after no owners showed for the meeting.
“NASCAR is committed to open and productive dialogue on a regular basis with all industry stakeholders," NASCAR said in a statement. "We remain committed to continuing discussions in the spirit of collaboration and with the shared goal of growing our sport for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
The breakdown happened after the entire Race Team Alliance held a call Tuesday to discuss topics for the smaller meeting with NASCAR. The RTA is comprised of all 16 teams and teams can have as many representatives as they choose on those calls.
When it became apparent on the call with 50-plus participants that permanent charters was the only issue the RTA wanted addressed, the smaller negotiating committee advised NASCAR that its meeting should be delayed. The meetings with NASCAR are limited to one team owner and one executive from each of the 16 chartered teams.
Asked what happens next, Polk said “we're ready to meet. We want to make a deal.” But he reiterated that talks must open on permanent charters.
Alpern and Polk declined to discuss specifics on how teams have gained traction with NASCAR during months of negotiations.
NASCAR has maintained that teams receive about 40% of industry-wide generated revenue.
The financial split from the $8.2 billion media rights deal signed ahead of the 2015 season sends 65% to the tracks, 25% to the teams and 10% to NASCAR, according to the series. There are two major track operators, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports; NASCAR owns the majority of the venues on the Cup Series schedule, including the crown jewel Daytona International Speedway, and the France family owns NASCAR.
Teams have argued they have become “full-time fundraisers” seeking sponsorship to keep their organizations afloat and the only possible place to make further financial cuts is through layoffs.
The teams revealed last October that sponsorship covers 60% to 80% of the budgets for all 16 chartered organizations. Because sponsorship is so vital, teams are desperate for financial relief elsewhere and have asked NASCAR for help to cover baseline costs.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps in February told AP that he was confident a resolution could be found.
“We have said publicly and we will continue to say publicly that we need to have financially healthy race teams,” Phelps said then. “Financially healthy race teams will put a better product on the racetrack and that’s great for the sport overall.”
The current charter agreement expires at the same time that NASCAR’s current television deals expire. NASCAR is in an exclusive negotiating window with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports on renewals. The exclusive period expires May 1, Phelps told AP, and NASCAR can explore television rights deals with outside partners after that date.
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize LSU's Reese for gesture
NEW YORK | Iowa standout Caitlin Clark said there's no reason for LSU's Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark during the women's NCAA championship game.
Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.
“I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes — and she competed," Clark said Tuesday on ESPN's “Outside the Lines, " adding: "I think everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It's not just me and Angel.”
Reese, who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, waved her hand in front of her face as if to say “you can't see me” while staring down Clark in the final moments of LSU’s 102-85 win on Sunday, then pointed toward a finger as if to indicate a ring was coming.
Social media was divided on Reese's gesture, with some saying it was just part of the game and others saying Reese lacked grace in victory. Reese, who also made what appeared to be a “you’re too small” gesture several times after scoring in a 79-72 semifinals victory over Virginia Tech, was unapologetic Sunday night.
“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” said Reese, who is Black; Clark is white. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”
Clark was asked on ESPN whether there was a difference in how people think women's players should act compared with men's.
“I think men have always had trash talk ... and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they’re appreciating it for what it is,” Clark said. “I’m just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves — and so does everybody else. So, that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized because I believe that’s what makes this game so fun.”
Clark was the first to post consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament. She also said on ESPN that LSU deserves the title — “they played so well” — and that she's a “big fan” of Reese.
AP source: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating
TEMPE, Ariz. | Former Arizona Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, according to a person with knowledge of the claim.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the matter is pending the league’s arbitration procedures.
The NFL confirmed receipt of the filing on Tuesday, but did not disclose its contents.
McDonough claims he was eventually demoted after he objected to a scheme that would involve the use of so-called “burner phones” to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI.
McDonough claims he still has the phone used in the scheme. He worked 10 seasons for the Cardinals front office, including several years as vice president of player personnel.
ESPN and The Athletic first reported about McDonough's arbitration claim.
McDonough's contract was not renewed during Arizona's recent offseason shakeup. Coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and Keim was not retained after the team went 4-13 last season and the organization made several new hires, including coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort.
“We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough,” said Jim McCarthy, external public relations advisor to the Cardinals. “Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.”
McCarthy's response, which was provided to AP, acknowledged the burner phone situation, but attributed that to another Cardinals executive and that “Mr. Bidwill took swift action when he learned of that situation and directed the phones be retrieved and communications stopped.”
Ravens GM: Jackson's status doesn't affect draft prep
OWINGS MILLS, Md. | Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said Lamar Jackson's situation isn't causing the Ravens to look at quarterbacks differently in the upcoming draft, although he did say the team could conceivably take one in the first round.
DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz hosted a pre-draft news conference Wednesday, and reporters were told to keep questions focused on the draft. Of course, Jackson's status affects all aspects of the team's future, and if he's not a part of it, then Baltimore would need a quarterback.
“It just depends on the board,” DeCosta said when asked if taking a quarterback in the first round is a consideration. “I guess I'd have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say yes.”
As of now, the Ravens have the 22nd pick in the first round.
The Ravens put the franchise tag on Jackson last month, so if he were to reach an agreement with another team and Baltimore decided not to match it, the Ravens could receive two first-round picks in return. Jackson also announced recently that he'd requested a trade, and DeCosta wouldn't comment Wednesday on the ramifications of that.
“I understand those questions," he said. "I think we’ve spoken about this situation probably five different times this spring, in various different press conferences and stuff, so we’re going to try to just kind of defer to those questions and move forward to the draft.”
DeCosta said Jackson’s situation isn’t causing the team to look at quarterbacks differently than usual.
“I don’t think we really are,” DeCosta said. “We go into every draft trying to take any kind of bias out, any kind of need-based situation out of the draft equation. We really do try to build a board that’s really best player available, and that process involves really nine months, starting in early August.”
Of course, if Jackson were traded or signed with another team, that could add to Baltimore's meager total of five picks in this month's draft, but if DeCosta is hoping for a resolution on Jackson's status before the draft, he wasn't saying.
“I think the things that we can control are really getting the list, the draft board set, evaluating players as best as possible," he said.
Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson are the quarterbacks getting the most attention in the leadup to the draft. Richardson was impressive at the combine, and his running ability makes him an interesting option as a potential replacement for Jackson.
“Richardson's got just raw physical talent, strong arm, athletic, big, physical,” Hortiz said. “Probably the least experienced of the four of them, but has a chance to really blossom and develop.”
Assault case dismissed against former Nebraska coach Joseph
LINCOLN, Neb. | The felony assault case against former Nebraska interim head coach and assistant Mickey Joseph was dismissed Wednesday because the alleged victim refuses to testify.
Joseph had faced a charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation in connection with a November domestic disturbance at a Lincoln home.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled, but prosecutor Erica Pruess told Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley the alleged victim emailed her in February to say she wouldn't testify.
Pruess said a law enforcement officer in Arizona, where the alleged victim now lives, unsuccessfully attempted to serve a subpoena compelling the alleged victim to appear as a material witness.
According to a court filing Monday, the officer made seven attempts to serve the subpoena at a Phoenix-area residence between March 22-27. The officer said on at least one occasion he saw somebody in the residence through a window.
Joseph, dressed in a suit and tie, appeared at Wednesday's hearing by video with his attorney, Sean Brennan. A message seeking comment was left on Joseph's cell phone.
Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon of Nov. 30 — two days after Matt Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers' new coach — after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, Joseph was arrested at another location.
Joseph was Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games in 2022 following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, and the university announced two weeks later that he was no longer with the football program.
The alleged victim told police she and Joseph were in an argument when Joseph pushed her, causing her to fall onto a couch. She said Joseph got on top of her and placed his hands around her throat.
“He pushed me on the couch and strangled me,” she said, according to a police affidavit. She said her breathing was impeded and that she wasn’t able to breathe until she pushed him off.
When she went into the kitchen, she said, Joseph grabbed her hair from behind and pulled her backward, causing her to fall to the floor. In the process of falling, she said, Joseph struck her in the left temple with a closed fist.
Police said she had visible redness and swelling around her left eye which was consistent with being struck, and she was observed to have several strands of hair clinging to her upper pant leg. She said the hairs were pulled from her when Joseph grabbed her.
The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been subjected to extreme abuse. The woman in the Joseph case has not publicly identified herself.
Less than two weeks after Joseph was charged, Priscilla Joseph asked for a legal separation in Lancaster County Court. A judge denied Priscilla Joseph's motion to have records sealed in that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.